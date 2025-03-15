Brain surgery while awake protects speech functions (video)
Ryan Gamble had several hours to get to know his neurosurgeon and surgical team as they delicately removed a brain tumor while he was awake.
Where brain and eye health meet, you’ll find a subspecialty of neurology and ophthalmology that helps treat and diagnose complex cases.
There seemed to be no end in sight to the headaches and vision loss LaJeanne was experiencing due to a brain tumor — until Sharp doctors discovered the cause.
Parkinson’s, essential tremor and other movement disorder patients can benefit from advanced surgery and technology.
A state-of-the-art treatment helped this essential tremor patient get back to doing the things she loves.
The precision of MRI technology can now improve tremors caused by these conditions, with a one-time incisionless procedure.
A common movement disorder called essential tremor can be controlled — or eliminated — with medication or a surgical procedure.
