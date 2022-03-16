Ken Holley is passionate about traveling, spending time with loved ones and always finding his next adventure. So, he did not want to let an enlarged prostate impact his busy lifestyle. However, the condition caused him discomfort and trouble when emptying his bladder.

Dr. Mohamed Bidair, a urologist at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, used a minimally invasive procedure called Aquablation to treat Ken’s enlarged prostate, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Aquablation uses a heat-free waterjet controlled by robotic technology to remove prostate tissue that is causing symptoms.

Following the procedure, Ken was back to doing all the things he loves. What’s more, he was pain-free and no longer worried about finding an available restroom.

Watch the video to learn more about Ken Holley and the Aquablation procedure.