Treatment revives a patient’s passion for travel (video)
Thanks to a minimally invasive treatment, Ken Holley is traveling more than ever before.
Accepting new patients
8881 Fletcher Parkway
8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 250
La Mesa, CA 91942
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I decided to become a physician because there is no better profession for me than to help patients improve their health and quality of life. My practice aims to provide the best possible urologic care to our patients combined with the personal and gentle care that all patients deserve. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling as it is a big passion of mine.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1598758203
Mohamed Bidair, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohamed Bidair, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohamed Bidair, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Mohamed Bidair, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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