About Mohamed Bidair, MD

I decided to become a physician because there is no better profession for me than to help patients improve their health and quality of life. My practice aims to provide the best possible urologic care to our patients combined with the personal and gentle care that all patients deserve. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling as it is a big passion of mine.

Age: 60

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Be-dare

Languages: English , French , Arabic , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Internship

McGill University : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.