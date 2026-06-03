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Mohamed Bidair, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

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In-network insurance plans

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8881 Fletcher Parkway

619-229-2626

8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 250
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Location and phone

  1. 8881 Fletcher Parkway

    8881 Fletcher Pkwy
    Suite 250
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-229-2626

Care schedule

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About Mohamed Bidair, MD

I decided to become a physician because there is no better profession for me than to help patients improve their health and quality of life. My practice aims to provide the best possible urologic care to our patients combined with the personal and gentle care that all patients deserve. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling as it is a big passion of mine.

Age: 63
In practice since: 1997
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Be-dare
Languages: French, Arabic, Spanish, Persian

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Internship
McGill University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1598758203

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Insurance plans accepted

Mohamed Bidair, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Mohamed Bidair, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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