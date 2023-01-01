Mohamed Bidair, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Mohamed Bidair, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Location and phone
8881 Fletcher Parkway8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 250
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Mohamed Bidair, MD
I decided to become a physician because there is no better profession for me than to help patients improve their health and quality of life. My practice aims to provide the best possible urologic care to our patients combined with the personal and gentle care that all patients deserve. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling as it is a big passion of mine.
Age:60
In practice since:1997
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Be-dare
Languages:English, French, Arabic, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
McGill University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Bladder cancer
- Impotence
- Incontinence
- Kidney cancer
- Kidney stones
- Laser surgery
- LGBTQ health
- Lithotripsy
- Penile implant
- Prostate cancer
- Robotic-assisted surgery - urologic
- Sexual dysfunction
- Urologic cancers
- Varicocele treatment
- Vasectomy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1598758203
Insurance plans accepted
Mohamed Bidair, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mohamed Bidair, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohamed Bidair, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mohamed Bidair, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohamed Bidair, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.