The Burr Heart and Vascular Center at Sharp Grossmont Hospital offers a new procedure for treating a heart condition known as tricuspid valve regurgitation. This minimally invasive technique is a promising innovation providing patients relief from the condition’s life-limiting symptoms.

Dr. Mihir Barvalia, an interventional cardiologist affiliated with the Burr Heart and Vascular Center at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, says the heart is like a pump that is connected to pipes — arteries and veins. The heart, along with the arteries and veins, helps transport oxygenated blood throughout the body, which is necessary for the body’s organs to work correctly.

The heart has two sides: the right side receives deoxygenated blood from the body and pumps it to the lungs to pick up oxygen. The left side receives the oxygenated blood from the lungs and pumps it back out to the body. The cycle then starts over again.

On the right side of the heart, between the heart’s right upper and lower chambers (right atrium and right ventricle), there is the tricuspid valve. The valve consists of two flaps (leaflets) that allow blood to flow between these chambers. Sometimes, these flaps, which act as a “gate” between the heart’s upper and lower chambers, do not completely shut. When this happens, the deoxygenated blood that normally flows to the lungs flows back into the heart.

The limited blood flow to the lungs means less oxygenated blood is produced and delivered to the body. This can lead to a person experiencing symptoms that can affect daily living, such as shortness of breath, extreme tiredness, weakness and swelling in the legs or abdomen.

“Most people are not born with a faulty tricuspid valve,” says Dr. Barvalia. "Typically, tricuspid regurgitation in adults can happen even without defects in the valve as the cause. Rather, the regurgitation may happen due to high blood pressure in the arteries of the lung, which is sometimes caused by a problem in the left side of the heart.”

What is TriClip?

Dr. Barvalia notes that patients with secondary or functional tricuspid regurgitation have poor cardiovascular outcomes. Medications are helpful for this condition. However, once the heart becomes enlarged, tricuspid valve repair or replacement is needed to prevent disease progression and improve outcomes.

He is proud that Sharp Grossmont Hospital now offers the TriClip procedure to patients. “The TriClip procedure literally uses a clip to help the tricuspid valves fully close,” says Dr. Barvalia.

During the minimally invasive procedure, a cardiologist inserts a thin tube into a vein in the leg and guides it to the heart. The cardiologist then inserts the TriClip device into the tube leading to the heart.

Once the device is in the heart, the cardiologist uses it to clip the loose leaflets together to help seal the tricuspid valve more completely. Closing the gap prevents blood from flowing back into the heart, restoring normal valve function.

Getting back to living life

Gina Olsen had the TriClip procedure, which by Dr. Barvalia and his team performed. “The entire team was very supportive,” she says. “Dr. Barvalia shared research on the procedure as well as photos for me to explain the procedure to my family.”

According to Dr. Barvalia, the TriClip data has been promising. One clinical trial, Triluminate, showed a 99% success rate and no complications or need for additional surgery.

“My experience was great from start to finish,” says Gina. “The pre-op nurses were so kind. They explained everything step-by-step and made sure that I was comfortable. After the surgery in the recovery room, every need was attended to immediately.”

Post-surgery, Gina says she felt better right away. “I spent just one night in the hospital with very little pain and no problems,” she says. “In the first few days, I had dropped 8 pounds in water weight. My shortness of breath is gone.”

Gina shared that the successful procedure meant she could be active again. She and her husband traveled to Ireland on a preplanned vacation. And three weeks after the procedure, Gina walked 15,000 steps a day without any issues. What’s more, Gina is thrilled to be able to run and play with her grandkids again.

“This procedure is a great option to improve quality of life in patients who still do not feel well despite medications,” says Dr. Barvalia. “For some patients, TriClip can offer a better quality of life, free of medications and without the risks of open-heart surgery. I, along with my fellow interventional cardiologists, are excited to bring this procedure to Sharp Grossmont Hospital.”

He and his colleagues, Dr. Barvalia says, are pleased to offer patients innovative treatments such as the TriClip so they can get back to enjoying “life’s simple moments” without having debilitating symptoms.

