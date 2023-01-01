Mihir Barvalia, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
  1. Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
    1380 El Cajon Blvd
    Suite 100
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    619-867-0557

About Mihir Barvalia, MD

My motivation to become a physician started when I was in high school. I witnessed many sick people around me including my family, and it drove me to learn medicine to help improve the health of people in my community. My goal is to provide evidence-based patient-centered care in a prompt and efficient manner. In my free time, I enjoy traveling with family, hiking and photography.
 39
 2021
English, Urdu, Spanish, Hindi
Education
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1568723922

