About Mihir Barvalia, MD

My motivation to become a physician started when I was in high school. I witnessed many sick people around me including my family, and it drove me to learn medicine to help improve the health of people in my community. My goal is to provide evidence-based patient-centered care in a prompt and efficient manner. In my free time, I enjoy traveling with family, hiking and photography.

Age: 39

In practice since: 2021

Languages: English , Urdu , Spanish , Hindi

Education Newark Beth Israel Medical Center : Fellowship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.