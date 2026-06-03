TriClip procedure helps restore heart function
The Burr Heart and Vascular Center offers the TriClip procedure, which uses a clothespin-like device to fix broken heart valves.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Internal medicine
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Internal medicine
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
1380 El Cajon Blvd
Suite 100
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic, Inc
1926 Via Centre
Suite B
Vista, CA 92081
Get directions
619-867-0557
Fax: 619-867-0558
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
1380 El Cajon Blvd
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Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic, Inc
1926 Via Centre
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My motivation to become a physician started when I was in high school. I witnessed many sick people around me including my family, and it drove me to learn medicine to help improve the health of people in my community. My goal is to provide evidence-based patient-centered care in a prompt and efficient manner. In my free time, I enjoy traveling with family, hiking and photography.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1568723922
Mihir M. Barvalia, MD, accepts 9 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mihir M. Barvalia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mihir M. Barvalia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Mihir M. Barvalia, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
The Burr Heart and Vascular Center offers the TriClip procedure, which uses a clothespin-like device to fix broken heart valves.
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