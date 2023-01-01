Mihir Barvalia, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic1380 El Cajon Blvd
Suite 100
El Cajon, CA 92020
About Mihir Barvalia, MD
My motivation to become a physician started when I was in high school. I witnessed many sick people around me including my family, and it drove me to learn medicine to help improve the health of people in my community. My goal is to provide evidence-based patient-centered care in a prompt and efficient manner. In my free time, I enjoy traveling with family, hiking and photography.
Age:39
In practice since:2021
Languages:English, Urdu, Spanish, Hindi
Education
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Advanced heart failure management
- Angioplasty (laser-assisted)
- Angioplasty (PTCA balloon procedure)
- Atherectomy
- Balloon valvuloplasty
- Cardiac calcium scoring
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Carotid and arch vascular exams
- Cholesterol management
- Computed tomography (CT) scan
- Computed tomography angiography (CTA)
- Drug-eluting stent (DES)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Embolization
- Exercise stress test
- Extremity percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)
- Holter monitoring
- Intra-aortic balloon pump
- Mitral valve repair and replacement
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Pacemaker insertion
- Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)
- Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA)
- Peripheral ultrafiltration
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Rotablator® rotational atherectomy
- Simple ASD closure
- Stent
- Thrombectomy
- Thrombolysis
- Tilt table test
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Transplant management
- Transradial cardiac catheterization
- Upper and lower extremity arterial and venous exams
- Vena cava filter insertion
- Weight management
