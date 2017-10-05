Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood donation. First-time donors can sometimes feel nervous about the process, which is why we asked Dr. Kristen Rice, a hematology and oncology doctor affiliated with Sharp Community Medical Group, to share some facts and tips about this lifesaving act.

As part of Sharp Lends a Hand, Sharp HealthCare is committed to collecting 1,300 units of blood for the San Diego community in 2019. To support this effort, visit sandiegobloodbank.org to find a donation center or mobile blood drive near you. Mention Sharp's code SHRP to support the 2019 goal.

View the printable version of this infographic.