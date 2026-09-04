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A bump, jolt or blow to the head can happen in an instant. And while many head injuries are minor, some can have lasting effects and shouldn’t be ignored.
Each year, an estimated 3 million people in the United States are diagnosed with a concussion. Because these injuries are so common, understanding the signs and symptoms of this type of brain injury can help you recognize when it’s time to seek care.
What is a mild traumatic brain injury?
A mild traumatic brain injury, commonly known as a concussion, occurs when the brain is rapidly shaken inside the skull. This can happen after a direct blow to the head, such as during a contact sport or from a sudden stop in movement, such as whiplash from a car accident or a fall.
A concussion and a mild traumatic brain injury are often used interchangeably. While every concussion is considered a mild traumatic brain injury, there can be differences between the two. For example, people with a concussion typically don’t lose consciousness. However, some mild traumatic brain injuries may involve a brief loss of consciousness. Some people may also experience confusion, dizziness or memory problems immediately after the injury.
How does a concussion affect the brain?
“When a brain injury occurs, the soft tissue of the brain collides against the hard surface of the skull,” says Dr. John Jahan, Medical Director at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center. “This can affect brain function, even in mild cases.”
The effects of a concussion aren’t always obvious right away. While some symptoms develop immediately, others may not appear until a person returns to work, school or other daily activities. In some cases, symptoms may not develop until hours or even days after an injury.
Common symptoms of a mild traumatic brain injury include:
Headache
Confusion
Dizziness
Nausea
Fatigue
Blurred or double vision
Hearing difficulties or ringing in the ears
Memory problems
Slower thinking or processing
Difficulty concentrating
Irritability or mood changes
Sensitivity to light or noise
Many of these symptoms can occur from time to time for reasons unrelated to a concussion. However, if several symptoms develop after a head injury or get worse over time, it’s important to seek medical attention.
Most people begin to feel better within a few days or weeks and recovery fully within one to three months. However, for some people, symptoms can linger longer and may require additional evaluation and treatment.
Tips for recovery
If you’ve had a mild brain injury, it’s important to give yourself time to recover. Until symptoms resolve, these tips may help:
Do
Rest and allow yourself time to heal
Ease back into your normal routine gradually
Focus on one task at a time
Schedule demanding activities when you’re most alert
Limit distractions whenever possible
Be cautious about taking on responsibilities at home, school or work
Avoid strenuous physical activity
Avoid alcohol
Take only medications approved by your doctor
Avoid very busy or noisy environments if they worsen your symptoms
Don’t
Participate in contact sports or activities that could result in another head injury
Make major financial, business or life decisions
Drive if you’re unsure of your ability to do so safely
Push through symptoms or exceed your comfort level
Avoiding another head injury during recovery is especially important. A second injury before the brain has healed can lead to serious complications.
When symptoms don’t go away
"Although concussion symptoms are often temporary, it's important to seek medical evaluation after a head injury," says Dr. Jahan. "Many people recover within a few weeks, but early evaluation can help identify potential concerns and ensure you get the care and guidance you need for recovery."
While most people recover fully from a concussion, some may need additional support along the way. If symptoms continue to interfere with daily life, talk with your doctor about treatment options or further evaluation to help support recovery.
Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital provides comprehensive services for people experiencing a mild to severe traumatic brain injury. Call 858-939-3866 to learn more.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
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