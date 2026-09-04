A bump, jolt or blow to the head can happen in an instant. And while many head injuries are minor, some can have lasting effects and shouldn’t be ignored.

Each year, an estimated 3 million people in the United States are diagnosed with a concussion. Because these injuries are so common, understanding the signs and symptoms of this type of brain injury can help you recognize when it’s time to seek care.

What is a mild traumatic brain injury?

A mild traumatic brain injury, commonly known as a concussion, occurs when the brain is rapidly shaken inside the skull. This can happen after a direct blow to the head, such as during a contact sport or from a sudden stop in movement, such as whiplash from a car accident or a fall.

A concussion and a mild traumatic brain injury are often used interchangeably. While every concussion is considered a mild traumatic brain injury, there can be differences between the two. For example, people with a concussion typically don’t lose consciousness. However, some mild traumatic brain injuries may involve a brief loss of consciousness. Some people may also experience confusion, dizziness or memory problems immediately after the injury.

How does a concussion affect the brain?

“When a brain injury occurs, the soft tissue of the brain collides against the hard surface of the skull,” says Dr. John Jahan, Medical Director at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center. “This can affect brain function, even in mild cases.”

The effects of a concussion aren’t always obvious right away. While some symptoms develop immediately, others may not appear until a person returns to work, school or other daily activities. In some cases, symptoms may not develop until hours or even days after an injury.

Common symptoms of a mild traumatic brain injury include:

Headache

Confusion

Dizziness

Nausea

Fatigue

Blurred or double vision

Hearing difficulties or ringing in the ears

Memory problems

Slower thinking or processing

Difficulty concentrating

Irritability or mood changes

Sensitivity to light or noise

Many of these symptoms can occur from time to time for reasons unrelated to a concussion. However, if several symptoms develop after a head injury or get worse over time, it’s important to seek medical attention.

Most people begin to feel better within a few days or weeks and recovery fully within one to three months. However, for some people, symptoms can linger longer and may require additional evaluation and treatment.

Tips for recovery

If you’ve had a mild brain injury, it’s important to give yourself time to recover. Until symptoms resolve, these tips may help:

Do

Rest and allow yourself time to heal

Ease back into your normal routine gradually

Focus on one task at a time

Schedule demanding activities when you’re most alert

Limit distractions whenever possible

Be cautious about taking on responsibilities at home, school or work

Avoid strenuous physical activity

Avoid alcohol

Take only medications approved by your doctor

Avoid very busy or noisy environments if they worsen your symptoms

Don’t

Participate in contact sports or activities that could result in another head injury

Make major financial, business or life decisions

Drive if you’re unsure of your ability to do so safely

Push through symptoms or exceed your comfort level

Avoiding another head injury during recovery is especially important. A second injury before the brain has healed can lead to serious complications.

When symptoms don’t go away

"Although concussion symptoms are often temporary, it's important to seek medical evaluation after a head injury," says Dr. Jahan. "Many people recover within a few weeks, but early evaluation can help identify potential concerns and ensure you get the care and guidance you need for recovery."

While most people recover fully from a concussion, some may need additional support along the way. If symptoms continue to interfere with daily life, talk with your doctor about treatment options or further evaluation to help support recovery.

Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital provides comprehensive services for people experiencing a mild to severe traumatic brain injury. Call 858-939-3866 to learn more.