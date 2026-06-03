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Jerome C. Stenehjem, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pain medicine

Rehab/physical medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Jerome Stenehjem, MD

858-648-5320
Fax: 858-648-5323

8765 Aero Drive
Suite 310
San Diego, CA 92123-1781

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Location and phone

  1. Jerome Stenehjem, MD

    8765 Aero Drive
    Suite 310
    San Diego, CA 92123-1781
    Get directions

    858-648-5320
    Fax: 858-648-5323

About Jerome C. Stenehjem, MD

Age: 76
In practice since: 1985
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

University of Utah: Residency
University of Utah: Medical School
University of Utah: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1790992279

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jerome C. Stenehjem, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Jerome C. Stenehjem, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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