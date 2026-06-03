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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Jerome Stenehjem, MD
8765 Aero Drive
Suite 310
San Diego, CA 92123-1781
Get directions
858-648-5320
Fax: 858-648-5323
1790992279
Jerome C. Stenehjem, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jerome C. Stenehjem, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jerome C. Stenehjem, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jerome C. Stenehjem, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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