Have you ever reached for a bag of chips after a stressful day or treated yourself to ice cream when feeling down? If so, you’re not alone. Many people turn to food for comfort, stress relief, or to cope with emotions. This is called emotional eating, and while it may offer temporary relief, it can lead to unhealthy habits over time.
Dr. Nisha Kuruvadi, DO, a triple board-certified internal medicine doctor with Sharp Community Medical Group specializing in obesity and lifestyle medicine, demystifies emotional eating and offers strategies to mitigate the urge.
Why emotional eating happens
Emotional eating isn’t just about hunger — it’s about how food makes us feel. “When stressed or upset, the body releases hormones like cortisol, which can trigger cravings for sugary, salty or fatty foods,” explains Dr. Kuruvadi.
Eating these foods can bring comfort or distraction, but the relief is often short-lived.
Unlike physical hunger, which builds gradually and can be satisfied with any food, emotional hunger comes on suddenly and usually involves specific cravings. Emotional hunger can also lead to mindless eating. Before you know it, you’ve finished a bag of snacks without realizing it.
Recognizing signs and triggers
To break the cycle, Dr. Kuruvadi suggests it’s essential to recognize the signs of emotional eating. Ask yourself:
Do I eat when I’m stressed, bored or sad ― or even if I’m not hungry?
Do I crave specific comfort foods when I’m feeling emotional?
Do I eat quickly and without paying attention?
Do I feel guilty after eating?
If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, emotional eating may be influencing your habits.
How to steer clear of pitfalls
Dr. Kuruvadi assures us that we can take control of emotional eating with a few simple steps. Here’s how:
When to seek support
If emotional eating is affecting your health or happiness, Dr. Kuruvadi recommends reaching out to your doctor for guidance. You’re not alone, and support is available to help you develop a healthier relationship with food.
“By understanding the reasons behind emotional eating and taking small steps to change your habits, you can build a healthier, more balanced approach to food — and feel better both physically and emotionally,” she says.
