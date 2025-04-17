Have you ever reached for a bag of chips after a stressful day or treated yourself to ice cream when feeling down? If so, you’re not alone. Many people turn to food for comfort, stress relief, or to cope with emotions. This is called emotional eating, and while it may offer temporary relief, it can lead to unhealthy habits over time.

Dr. Nisha Kuruvadi, DO, a triple board-certified internal medicine doctor with Sharp Community Medical Group specializing in obesity and lifestyle medicine, demystifies emotional eating and offers strategies to mitigate the urge.

Why emotional eating happens

Emotional eating isn’t just about hunger — it’s about how food makes us feel. “When stressed or upset, the body releases hormones like cortisol, which can trigger cravings for sugary, salty or fatty foods,” explains Dr. Kuruvadi.

Eating these foods can bring comfort or distraction, but the relief is often short-lived.

Unlike physical hunger, which builds gradually and can be satisfied with any food, emotional hunger comes on suddenly and usually involves specific cravings. Emotional hunger can also lead to mindless eating. Before you know it, you’ve finished a bag of snacks without realizing it.

Recognizing signs and triggers

To break the cycle, Dr. Kuruvadi suggests it’s essential to recognize the signs of emotional eating. Ask yourself:

Do I eat when I’m stressed, bored or sad ― or even if I’m not hungry?

Do I crave specific comfort foods when I’m feeling emotional?

Do I eat quickly and without paying attention?

Do I feel guilty after eating?

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, emotional eating may be influencing your habits.

How to steer clear of pitfalls

Dr. Kuruvadi assures us that we can take control of emotional eating with a few simple steps. Here’s how:

1 Identify triggers. Keep a food and mood journal, which can help you spot emotional or situational patterns that lead to emotional eating. Note what you eat, when you eat, and how you feel when you’re eating. 2 Find healthy ways to cope. Finding nonfood activities that help you relax can make a big difference in not turning to food to deal with emotions. Try taking a walk, practicing deep breathing, listening to music, or talking to a friend. 3 Check in with your hunger. Before eating, Dr. Kuruvadi suggests you pause and ask yourself: Am I physically hungry, or am I eating because I’m emotional? If it’s not physical hunger, try waiting 10 minutes before grabbing a snack. Often, the craving will pass, she says. 4 Practice mindful eating. Mindful eating can help break the habit of emotional overeating. “Be fully present while eating, paying attention to flavors, textures, and hunger cues,” Dr. Kuruvadi says. She also suggests the following mindful eating tips: Eat slowly and without distractions (like TV or your phone).

Focus on the taste and texture of your food.

Take small bites and chew thoroughly.

Pause between bites to assess your hunger and fullness levels. “By practicing mindful eating, you can build a stronger awareness of when you’re truly hungry and when emotions are driving you to eat,” she says. 5 Plan balanced meals. Eating balanced meals with protein, fiber and healthy fats can stabilize blood sugar and reduce cravings. However, Dr. Kuruvadi warns that skipping meals or restricting food can worsen emotional eating. “Aim to eat regularly throughout the day,” she says. 6 Be kind to yourself. Everyone eats emotionally from time to time, and that’s okay. “The goal isn’t to be perfect but to become more mindful of your habits and make healthier choices when you can.”

When to seek support

If emotional eating is affecting your health or happiness, Dr. Kuruvadi recommends reaching out to your doctor for guidance. You’re not alone, and support is available to help you develop a healthier relationship with food.

“By understanding the reasons behind emotional eating and taking small steps to change your habits, you can build a healthier, more balanced approach to food — and feel better both physically and emotionally,” she says.

