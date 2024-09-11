Provider Image

Nisha Kuruvadi, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Internal medicine (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. CareMD, Inc.

    5565 Grossmont Center Drive
    Bldg 3, Suite 444
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-698-0606
    Fax: 619-698-0609

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Nisha Kuruvadi, DO

Age:

 35

Gender:

 Female

Education

Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education:

 Internship

Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education:

 Fellowship

Liberty University:

 Medical School

NPI

1104322239

Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

Nisha Kuruvadi, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nisha Kuruvadi, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.