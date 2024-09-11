Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
CareMD, Inc.5565 Grossmont Center Drive
Bldg 3, Suite 444
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions619-698-0606
Fax: 619-698-0609
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Nisha Kuruvadi, DO
Age:35
Gender:Female
Education
Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education:Internship
Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education:Fellowship
Liberty University:Medical School
NPI
1104322239
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Nisha Kuruvadi, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nisha Kuruvadi, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nisha Kuruvadi, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.