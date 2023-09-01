What every man should know about prostate cancer
Get answers to 7 common questions about prostate cancer, which affects 1 in 8 men.
As the summer sun continues to blaze, it’s crucial to recognize good skin care as the health necessity it is. In the U.S., skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer, with approximately 1 in 5 Americans developing it in their lifetime, mostly due to unprotected ultraviolet (UV) ray exposure.
However, according to Dr. Curt Littler, a board-certified dermatologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, achieving optimal sun protection to decrease your risk of skin cancer doesn’t have to be a challenge. From how to choose the right sunscreen to what to do when you don’t, and your skin gets burned, he answers your top 5 questions about staying sun safe.
