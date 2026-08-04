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Julie A. Roth, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Shoreline Medical Group

619-709-7367
Fax: 619-775-3170

527 H Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910

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Location and phone

  1. Shoreline Medical Group

    527 H Street
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-709-7367
    Fax: 619-775-3170

Care schedule

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About Julie A. Roth, DO

Growing up, I had a keen interest in health, but it was conflicted by older parents with chronic ailments. I decided to become a physician after watching my parents succumb to illnesses from smoking cigarettes. My goal is for all human beings to have positive, healthy influences, and the guidance and knowledge to get there. I provide care that promotes a healthy lifestyle and improves quality of life. I treat my patients as I would want my own family treated. Health and well-being mean a lot to me, and I strive to educate every individual in order to make informed decisions to propel them toward excellent health. I enjoy jogging, weight training with my husband, cycling, paddleboarding, surfing small waves, growing plumerias, the entertainment of my cats and dogs, reading under a palm tree on the beach, cooking plant-based meals and living a vegan lifestyle.

Age: 57
In practice since: 2003
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Roth

Education

Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center: Residency
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1720091572

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Julie A. Roth, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Julie A. Roth, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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