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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Shoreline Medical Group
527 H Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-709-7367
Fax: 619-775-3170
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Growing up, I had a keen interest in health, but it was conflicted by older parents with chronic ailments. I decided to become a physician after watching my parents succumb to illnesses from smoking cigarettes. My goal is for all human beings to have positive, healthy influences, and the guidance and knowledge to get there. I provide care that promotes a healthy lifestyle and improves quality of life. I treat my patients as I would want my own family treated. Health and well-being mean a lot to me, and I strive to educate every individual in order to make informed decisions to propel them toward excellent health. I enjoy jogging, weight training with my husband, cycling, paddleboarding, surfing small waves, growing plumerias, the entertainment of my cats and dogs, reading under a palm tree on the beach, cooking plant-based meals and living a vegan lifestyle.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1720091572
Julie A. Roth, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Julie A. Roth, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Julie A. Roth, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Julie A. Roth, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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