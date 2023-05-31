Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
-
Saturday
-
Saturday
About Julie Roth, DO
Growing up, I had a keen interest in health, but it was conflicted by older parents with chronic ailments. I decided to become a physician after watching my parents succumb to illnesses from smoking cigarettes. My goal is for all human beings to have positive, healthy influences, and the guidance and knowledge to get there. I provide care that promotes a healthy lifestyle and improves quality of life. I treat my patients as I would want my own family treated. Health and well-being mean a lot to me, and I strive to educate every individual in order to make informed decisions to propel them toward excellent health. I enjoy jogging, weight training with my husband, cycling, paddleboarding, surfing small waves, growing plumerias, the entertainment of my cats and dogs, reading under a palm tree on the beach, cooking plant-based meals and living a vegan lifestyle.
Age:54
In practice since:2003
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Roth
Languages:English
Education
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Residency
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
NPI
1720091572
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Julie Roth, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
359 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
My doctor is the best
Verified PatientMay 8, 2023
5.0
I recommend Dr.Roth to anyone that Is looking for an amazing provider that takes time to hear your concerns and doesn`t brush them off. She`s the BEST
Verified PatientMay 8, 2023
5.0
Dr. Julie Roth is an incredible doctor! I have had her for years and she always listens and helps to guide me in my health. We talk about all the options and I feel she truly cares about me. I have my strong opinions about health and she's never rude or put out about what I will and won't do. I appreciate her so much and won't see anyone else.
Verified PatientMay 7, 2023
5.0
I always recommend Dr Roth-there is just not enough of her to go around.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
