About Julie Roth, DO

Growing up, I had a keen interest in health, but it was conflicted by older parents with chronic ailments. I decided to become a physician after watching my parents succumb to illnesses from smoking cigarettes. My goal is for all human beings to have positive, healthy influences, and the guidance and knowledge to get there. I provide care that promotes a healthy lifestyle and improves quality of life. I treat my patients as I would want my own family treated. Health and well-being mean a lot to me, and I strive to educate every individual in order to make informed decisions to propel them toward excellent health. I enjoy jogging, weight training with my husband, cycling, paddleboarding, surfing small waves, growing plumerias, the entertainment of my cats and dogs, reading under a palm tree on the beach, cooking plant-based meals and living a vegan lifestyle.

Age: 54

In practice since: 2003

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Roth

Languages: English

Education Western University of Health Sciences : Medical School

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center : Residency

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center : Internship



Areas of focus LGBTQ health

Nutrition

Preventive medicine

Smoking cessation techniques

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1720091572