Patient authentication
Patients of providers who use Epic software can connect third-party applications (apps) to retrieve parts of their health record for their own personal use. Examples of data that can be pulled into an app include lab results, allergies, medications and immunization history.
How to allow a third-party app to access your health record
In order to authorize an app to retrieve your health data, download our interoperability guide or follow these steps:
Make sure you have signed up for the Sharp app
You will need your login credentials for the authentication process.
Access the third-party application on your personal device
Carefully review the app's terms and conditions.
The app may ask you to select your health care provider from a list
Select your health care provider.
You will now be redirected to the Sharp app login screen
Enter your credentials to continue. Do not share your password directly with another person or application. This page is designed to let you securely share your health record without disclosing your password.
You can also look at the URL at the top of the browser window to check that:
The website name is associated with Sharp HealthCare
The URL begins with https:// or has the lock icon
Connect to another person's account
If you have proxy access to another account, such as a family member or other person you care for, you will need to select which account you are linking the app to.
You may see a page with details about the app
These details come from a questionnaire that the app developer fills out and attests to, such as how the app is funded, whether it distributes your data to other parties, and whether you're able to delete or see records of the data the app collects. Review this information carefully and determine whether you would like the app to have access to your health information. If you would like to allow the app to access your data, click "Allow Access.”
Select what information to share
In some cases, you may be able to select what information to share. For example, the app may request your allergies, appointments, care plans and results. If you don't want to share your allergy information with the app, you can click the allergies card to remove it.
Decide how long the app has access to your information
You may be able to decide how long the app has access to your information. If any new information is added to your medical record during this time, the app may have access to that new information as well.
Review and remove app access
You can review and remove app access to your health data at any time by navigating to the Manage My Linked Apps and Devices page in the Sharp app.