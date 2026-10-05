Sharp Mary Birch Outpatient Center
Closed- opens Monday 8:00 am
3075 Health Center Drive, Floor 1, San Diego, CA 92123-2773
858-939-4888
Fax: 858-303-9192
Hours
Closed - opens Monday 8:00 am
Closed- opens Monday 8:00 am
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
How to find us
Sharp Mary Birch Outpatient Center
3075 Health Center Drive, Floor 1 San Diego, CA 92123-2773Get directions
858-939-4888
Fax: 858-303-9192
Parking
Parking is available in the structure on Health Center Drive. Parking fees may apply. Due to construction impacting our front entrance, patient pickup and drop-off is now located on the north side of our building.