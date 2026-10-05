Sharp Mary Birch Outpatient Center

Sharp Mary Birch Outpatient Center

Closed

- opens Monday 8:00 am

3075 Health Center Drive, Floor 1, San Diego, CA 92123-2773

858-939-4888

Fax: 858-303-9192

Hours

Closed

- opens Monday 8:00 am
Location Hours
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm

How to find us

Sharp Mary Birch Outpatient Center

3075 Health Center Drive, Floor 1 San Diego, CA 92123-2773

Get directions
858-939-4888

Fax: 858-303-9192

Parking

Parking is available in the structure on Health Center Drive. Parking fees may apply. Due to construction impacting our front entrance, patient pickup and drop-off is now located on the north side of our building.

Plan your visit