Sharp Grossmont Outpatient Palliative Care
Closed- opens 9:00 am
8860 Center Drive, Suite 330, La Mesa, CA 91942-7001
619-460-4055
Fax: 619-460-5148
Extra support for those who need it most
Living with a serious illness can feel overwhelming. The Sharp Grossmont Palliative Care Clinic provides specialized palliative care alongside the care you already receive. Our team can help manage symptoms, understand your goals and preferences, and guide you through next steps and helpful resources, so you can focus on living as well as possible.
Hours
Closed - opens 9:00 am
Closed- opens 9:00 am
|Monday
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
By appointment only
How to find us
Sharp Grossmont Outpatient Palliative Care
Located inside of the Grossmont Medical Arts Building, Floor 2
8860 Center Drive, Suite 330 La Mesa, CA 91942-7001Get directions
619-460-4055
Fax: 619-460-5148
Parking
Our patients have the choice of two convenient parking garages across from our clinic. Parking fees will apply. 8851 Grossmont Medical Arts Building (cash only). 8860 Grossmont Medical Terrace Building (cash/debit/credit).