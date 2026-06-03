Sharp Tri-City Medical Center Emergency Room

Sharp Tri-City Medical Center Emergency Room

4002 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056

760-940-3505

How to find us

Sharp Tri-City Medical Center Emergency Room

4002 Vista Way Oceanside, CA 92056

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Parking

Shuttles and golf carts are available to help visitors to the front of the hospital.

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