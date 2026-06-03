Our emergency team includes highly trained physicians, nurses, social workers and other support staff committed to helping you along the road to recovery.
We offer the following programs and services at Sharp Tri-City Medical Center Emergency Room:
41 emergency beds for serious injuries and critical illnesses
6 Fast Track beds for less acute illnesses and injuries
2 fully digital cardiac catheterization laboratories
Dedicated rapid response team for critical cases
Code sepsis protocol to treat life-threatening infections
Heart attack/stroke receiving center
Paramedic base station
State-of-the-art diagnostic equipment
Therapeutic hypothermia care to significantly affect heart attack survival