Media Center

Contact Sharp HealthCare's media relations team directly or on social media for information about Sharp, health topics and timely news stories.
Discover why Sharp HealthCare earns local and national praise for being a unique place to work, care for patients and practice medicine:
Media contacts
Sharp HealthCare media relations
Erica Carlson
Senior Public Relations Specialist
858-499-3052
erica.carlson@sharp.com
Jennifer Chatfield
Director, Public Relations and Communications
858-499-4976
jennifer.chatfield@sharp.com
John Cihomsky
Vice President, Public Relations and Communications
858-499-4117
john.cihomsky@sharp.com
On-call media number
After hours, on holidays and during weekends, you will be transferred to our on-call media contact's cellphone.
858-499-4301
Spanish media inquiries
Claudia Llausás
Senior Specialist, Hispanic Marketing
858-499-4950
claudia.llausas@sharp.com
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Laura Holloway
Director, Marketing and Communications
619-502-3649
laura.holloway@sharp.com
Sharp Coronado Hospital
Jennifer Chatfield
Director, Public Relations and Communications
858-499-4976
jennifer.chatfield@sharp.com
Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Bruce Hartman
Director, Marketing and Communications
619-740-4053
bruce.hartman@sharp.com
Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus
(Sharp Memorial Hospital, James S. Brown Pavilion, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, Sharp McDonald Center)
Alicia Cook
Director, Marketing and Communications
858-939-6812
alicia.cook@sharp.com
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, Sharp McDonald Center
Lauren Cataudella
Senior Specialist, Marketing and Communications
858-939-6811
lauren.cataudella@sharp.com
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers
Vera Johnson
Director, Marketing and Communications
858-262-6393
vera.johnson@sharp.com
Sharp Community Medical Group
Todd Mills
Director, Marketing and Communications
858-499-3077
todd.mills@sharp.com
Sharp Health News
Sara Hanau
Managing Editor, Newsroom
858-499-4963
sara.hanau@sharp.com
newsroom@sharp.com