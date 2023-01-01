Contact Us
 
Media Center

Media Center

Contact Sharp HealthCare's media relations team directly or on social media for information about Sharp, health topics and timely news stories.

Discover why Sharp HealthCare earns local and national praise for being a unique place to work, care for patients and practice medicine:

Media contacts

Sharp HealthCare media relations
Erica Carlson
Senior Public Relations Specialist
858-499-3052
erica.carlson@sharp.com

Jennifer Chatfield
Director, Public Relations and Communications
858-499-4976
jennifer.chatfield@sharp.com

John Cihomsky
Vice President, Public Relations and Communications
858-499-4117
john.cihomsky@sharp.com

On-call media number
After hours, on holidays and during weekends, you will be transferred to our on-call media contact's cellphone.
858-499-4301

Spanish media inquiries
Claudia Llausás
Senior Specialist, Hispanic Marketing
858-499-4950
claudia.llausas@sharp.com

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Laura Holloway
Director, Marketing and Communications
619-502-3649
laura.holloway@sharp.com

Sharp Coronado Hospital
Jennifer Chatfield
Director, Public Relations and Communications
858-499-4976
jennifer.chatfield@sharp.com

Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Bruce Hartman
Director, Marketing and Communications
619-740-4053
bruce.hartman@sharp.com

Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus
(Sharp Memorial Hospital, James S. Brown Pavilion, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, Sharp McDonald Center)
Alicia Cook
Director, Marketing and Communications
858-939-6812
alicia.cook@sharp.com

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, Sharp McDonald Center
Lauren Cataudella
Senior Specialist, Marketing and Communications
858-939-6811
lauren.cataudella@sharp.com

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers
Vera Johnson
Director, Marketing and Communications
858-262-6393
vera.johnson@sharp.com

Sharp Community Medical Group
Todd Mills
Director, Marketing and Communications
858-499-3077
todd.mills@sharp.com

Sharp Health News
Sara Hanau
Managing Editor, Newsroom
858-499-4963
sara.hanau@sharp.com
newsroom@sharp.com

Contact Sharp HealthCare
Call us

Call 1-800-827-4277 or view our detailed phone directory.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.

Email us

Please do not use this form to convey personal or medical information.

