Sharp news and press releases
Read the latest news about Sharp HealthCare's innovative new programs, upcoming community events and recent awards. If you don't see a news release you're looking for, please email Erica Carlson, senior public relations specialist, at erica.carlson@sharp.com.
July 2023
Sharp Hospitals are Nationally Recognized for their Commitment to Providing High-Quality Cardiovascular Care - 7/12/23
Sharp Memorial Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital Earn Prestigious Lantern Award for Emergency Services - 7/12/23
June 2023
Sharp HealthCare Named Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery - 6/22/23
May 2023
Sharp Hospitals Receive All A's in Spring 2023 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades - 5/4/23
April 2023
Sharp HealthCare Opens Prebys Innovation and Education Center - 4/14/23
Sharp Mary Birch and Sharp Grossmont Hospitals Receive $2.3 Million NIH Cooperative Agreement - 4/5/23
January 2023
Sharp Hospitals Recognized by Press Ganey for Patient Experience and Physician Engagement - 1/24/23
West Health and Sharp Memorial Hospital Launch Initiative to Develop Model of Excellence for Older-Adult Care - 1/10/23