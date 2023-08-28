Sharp named to Becker’s 100 Great Oncology Programs

Oct. 28, 2025

The Cancer Centers of Sharp have been recognized nationally by Becker’s Hospital Review as part of its 2025 list of 100 hospitals and health care systems with great oncology programs.

This prestigious recognition honors the three regional cancer centers at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital. Being acknowledged by Becker’s highlights the exceptional skill and dedication to patient care demonstrated by its team members across the cancer centers, which also hold distinguished accreditation by the Commission on Cancer as an Integrated Network of Cancer Programs for superior quality.

Becker’s review highlighted Sharp for offering advanced cancer therapies, multidisciplinary expertise, and comprehensive cognitive support and survivorship programs. Notably Sharp’s Clinical Research program is the only health care organization in San Diego County to be accredited by the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs (AAHRPP) — showcasing its commitment to rigorous standards for ethics, quality and protections for research participants.

Additionally, Becker’s recognized Sharp as the only health system in San Diego designated a network of excellence in robotic surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.

