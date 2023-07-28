Sharp HealthCare and Palomar Health form partnership

In an effort to improve the community’s access to expanded health care services, Sharp HealthCare and Palomar Health are excited to announce a new partnership that will maximize inpatient, outpatient and ambulatory services for patients in North County San Diego.

Sharp, San Diego's largest and most comprehensive health care delivery system, and Palomar Health, California’s largest public health district, have formalized a new collaboration through a fully executed Letter of Intent that will maintain Palomar Health’s public designation.

With this new collaboration, which is not an acquisition, Palomar Health and Sharp will partner to jointly establish programs across clinical service lines, enhancing Palomar Health’s ability to offer patients even greater access to health care services. Sharp will expand its network into North County, including primary care and medical specialties as appropriate for the communities. Palomar’s patients will also have access to Sharp’s specialized and higher-acuity services not currently available at Palomar Health, including transplants, advanced oncology procedures and more.

“We are honored to be partnering with such an esteemed organization,” added Diane Hansen, Palomar Health President and CEO. “By working together and reimagining health care to make it even more accessible we will be able to address gaps in health care services, providing more comprehensive care options and ensuring that our patients receive the highest standard of care close to home. We anticipate having the program solidified and ready to go within 12 months.”

“Sharp is most excited about our new collaboration, which is based on Palomar and Sharp’s shared commitment to high-quality care, effective service delivery, extraordinary patient experience and reducing the cost of care,” said Chris Howard, President and CEO of Sharp HealthCare. “District hospitals like Palomar Health are vitally important to the communities they serve, and as we have proven through our longstanding partnership with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, we will work together to ensure this partnership is positioned to meet the health care needs of North County.”