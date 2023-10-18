Christopher D. Howard

Chris Howard is president and chief executive officer of Sharp HealthCare. Howard oversees a workforce of more than 19,000 employees, approximately 2,700 affiliated physicians and 1,800 volunteers. Sharp provides care and services in a fully integrated not-for-profit system that includes four acute-care hospitals, three specialty hospitals, three affiliated medical groups, six urgent care centers, three skilled nursing facilities, home health, hospice, state-of-the-art outpatient facilities and a health plan.

Howard, whose career spans more than 30 years, has worked extensively with integrated care delivery systems, hospitals, medical groups and health plans. Prior to joining Sharp, Howard served as chief operations officer for SSM Health where he ensured exceptional clinical quality, safety and service for all at SSM's hospital, medical group and major business operations in Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and Oklahoma. He also oversaw SSM's Performance Excellence Organization and system wide responsibilities in facilities, real estate, pharmacy, laboratory and environmental and food services.

Howard holds a Master of Science Health Care Administration degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Public Health, as well as master's and bachelor's degrees from the University of Oklahoma.

To reach Chris Howard, please send mail to: 8695 Spectrum Center Blvd., San Diego, CA 92123.