Sharp HealthCare and Tri-City announce affiliation agreement

Dec. 15, 2025

Sharp HealthCare and Tri-City Healthcare District have taken a major step toward transforming health care in North County. The Tri-City Medical Center Board of Directors voted unanimously to pursue a 30-year affiliation with Sharp, with the definitive agreement being signed during a ceremony on Dec. 12.

Under the proposed agreement, Sharp will assume operational responsibility for Tri-City Medical Center’s assets and liabilities while investing at least $100 million to modernize facilities and enhance patient care. This investment will prioritize modernizing Tri-City’s electronic health records and business systems, explore reestablishing key services previously offered to the North County community, and identify opportunities to expand into other clinical service lines.

“This affiliation represents a shared commitment to strengthen health care access and quality for North County,” said Chris Howard, president and CEO of Sharp HealthCare. “By combining Tri-City’s deep community roots with Sharp’s integrated network, we will deliver the extraordinary comprehensive care patients deserve and expect from the two organizations. It’s what we call The Sharp Experience.”

The partnership is modeled after Sharp’s successful long-term affiliation with the Grossmont Healthcare District, which began in 1991. That partnership transformed Sharp Grossmont Hospital into one of the region’s largest providers of comprehensive care. Like that agreement, Tri-City Healthcare District will lease all of its owned properties and facilities, including the hospital campus to Sharp, which will oversee day-to-day operations.

“At its core, this decision is about caring for our community and the people who rely on Tri-City every day, while securing a strong, sustainable future,” said Dr. Gene Ma, CEO of Tri-City Hospital District. “This affiliation allows us to reinvest in our hospital, strengthen essential services, and continue serving North County with compassion and a clear focus on the needs of our community.”

This agreement, which requires voter approval, is anticipated to appear on the June 2026 ballot.