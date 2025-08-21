Sharp HealthCare and Tri-City Healthcare District
Advancing health care in San Diego
Sharp HealthCare’s mission is to improve the health of those we serve with a commitment to excellence in all that we do. As San Diego’s health care leader, we are excited about the opportunity to partner with the Tri-City Healthcare District to ensure North County residents have enhanced access to high-quality, exceptional health care.
What’s happening now
In June 2025, the Tri-City Healthcare District’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a Formal Letter of Intent to develop a 30-year agreement for Sharp to lease Tri-City Medical Center and its other facilities. Sharp and Tri-City will now engage in a period of exclusive due diligence and negotiations to finalize terms of the partnership ahead of an anticipated community vote in June 2026. During this process, the District will schedule a series of community forums and public meetings to garner feedback on the proposed partnership.
What Sharp can bring to Tri-City
A strategic partnership between Sharp and Tri-City will enhance North County’s access to high-quality clinical care, improve the patient experience, and help ensure financial stability for both organizations.
An affiliation would:
Expand access to primary and specialty care in North County communities
Meet community needs by providing best-in-class care close to home
Support investment in next-generation technologies and innovations
Enhance quality and health outcomes
Restore specialty services such as labor and delivery
Modernize Tri-City's electronic health record and business systems
Enable seismic upgrades at Tri-City Medical Center
Reduce costs through economies of scale
Ensure long-term financial sustainability for both Tri-City and Sharp
Frequently asked questions
Learn more
Visit Tri-City Medical Center to learn more about the proposed partnership.