Advancing health care in San Diego

Sharp HealthCare’s mission is to improve the health of those we serve with a commitment to excellence in all that we do. As San Diego’s health care leader, we are excited about the opportunity to partner with the Tri-City Healthcare District to ensure North County residents have enhanced access to high-quality, exceptional health care.

What’s happening now

In June 2025, the Tri-City Healthcare District’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a Formal Letter of Intent to develop a 30-year agreement for Sharp to lease Tri-City Medical Center and its other facilities. Sharp and Tri-City will now engage in a period of exclusive due diligence and negotiations to finalize terms of the partnership ahead of an anticipated community vote in June 2026. During this process, the District will schedule a series of community forums and public meetings to garner feedback on the proposed partnership.

What Sharp can bring to Tri-City

A strategic partnership between Sharp and Tri-City will enhance North County’s access to high-quality clinical care, improve the patient experience, and help ensure financial stability for both organizations.

An affiliation would:

Expand access to primary and specialty care in North County communities

Meet community needs by providing best-in-class care close to home

Support investment in next-generation technologies and innovations

Enhance quality and health outcomes

Restore specialty services such as labor and delivery

Modernize Tri-City's electronic health record and business systems

Enable seismic upgrades at Tri-City Medical Center

Reduce costs through economies of scale

Ensure long-term financial sustainability for both Tri-City and Sharp

Frequently asked questions

Is Sharp purchasing Tri-City Medical Center? Will this partnership impact my care at Sharp? Why is this partnership beneficial for Sharp?

Learn more

Visit Tri-City Medical Center to learn more about the proposed partnership.