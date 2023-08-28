Before traveling abroad, get informed and prepare a plan in case of an emergency.
The majority of domestic health insurance plans (including Medicare) do not cover you when traveling outside of the U.S., except for U.S. territories. Be sure to check with your health plan to find out what coverage they do offer.
If you are hospitalized, notify the U.S. Consulate as soon as possible. To request assistance with an evacuation from outside the U.S. to a Sharp hospital, please call 858-499-4102 or send us an email. One of our dedicated liaisons is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
If you are an insured expatriate or an insured or cash-paying foreign national and require non-emergency services, we can also help coordinate care, elective procedures, second opinions and more. For non-emergent questions, please call 858-499-4102, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4 pm, or send us an email.
For more information on preparing for your trip, visit the following resources: