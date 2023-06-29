Movement disorder and Parkinson's disease treatment
At Sharp, we understand that movement disorders can affect your daily life. That's why our expert care teams offer a range of treatments and therapies to get you the care you need.
We’re here to help you live better
Movement disorders like Parkinson’s disease, ataxia and essential tremors can affect your ability to move or the way you move. Our multidisciplinary team of San Diego neurosurgeons, neurologists, therapists and rehabilitation specialists provide excellent care to get you back to everyday life.
An expert care team tailored to your needs
We offer innovative, expert care that can often ease symptoms and slow the progression of your condition. In most cases, symptoms are limited to problems with physical movement, though some disorders can also affect the brain and nervous system.
Our board-certified doctors and medical experts can help you develop a personalized treatment plan for conditions such as:
Ataxia
Atypical Parkinson’s disease symptoms
Chorea
Dystonia
Essential tremor
Huntington’s disease
Motor and vocal tics
Parkinson’s disease
Spasticity
Tardive dyskinesia and more
Get back to enjoying life on your terms
We understand that movement disorders can affect every part of your life — physically, mentally and emotionally. We offer a range of surgical and nonsurgical treatments and therapies that can help.
Advanced medicine therapy
Botulinum toxin injections
Deep brain stimulation (DBS): A treatment option for movement disorders including, but not limited to, Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor, and neurological conditions such as epilepsy. DBS is a neurosurgical procedure that uses implanted electrodes and electrical stimulation. The electrodes keep your symptoms under control, decrease the amount of medicine needed for treatment, and greatly improve your quality of life.
Physical, occupational, behavioral and speech therapy: Your neurosurgeon and rehabilitation specialists work together to create a tailored rehabilitation plan prior to any surgical procedure. In most cases, your rehab plan begins prior to your treatment and continues after your surgery.
San Diego rehabilitation locations
