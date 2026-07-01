Movement disorder and Parkinson's disease treatment

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience is now open. Learn more
At Sharp, we understand that movement disorders can affect your daily life. That's why our expert care teams offer a range of treatments and therapies to get you the care you need.
Choose the San Diego neurology provider who's right for you.
Movement disorders like Parkinson’s disease, ataxia and essential tremors can affect your ability to move or the way you move. Our multidisciplinary team of San Diego neurosurgeons, neurologists, therapists and rehabilitation specialists provide excellent care to get you back to everyday life.
We offer innovative, expert care that can often ease symptoms and slow the progression of your condition. In most cases, symptoms are limited to problems with physical movement, though some disorders can also affect the brain and nervous system.
Our board-certified doctors and medical experts can help you develop a personalized treatment plan for conditions such as:
Ataxia
Atypical Parkinson’s disease symptoms
Chorea
Dystonia
Essential tremor
Huntington’s disease
Motor and vocal tics
Parkinson’s disease
Spasticity
Tardive dyskinesia and more
We understand that movement disorders can affect every part of your life — physically, mentally and emotionally. We offer a range of surgical and nonsurgical treatments and therapies that can help.
Advanced medicine therapy
Botulinum toxin injections
Deep brain stimulation (DBS): A treatment option for movement disorders including, but not limited to, Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor, and neurological conditions such as epilepsy. DBS is a neurosurgical procedure that uses implanted electrodes and electrical stimulation. The electrodes keep your symptoms under control, decrease the amount of medicine needed for treatment, and greatly improve your quality of life.
Focused ultrasound: a treatment option for essential tremor, as well as tremor-dominant Parkinson’s disease. Focused ultrasound is a one-time outpatient treatment that uses ultrasound waves, guided by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), to treat the areas of the brain that cause tremors. Real-time MRI guidance helps ensure the neurosurgeon can precisely target affected areas in the brain without damaging surrounding healthy tissue. FUS can provide lasting improvement for people with tremors, and progress is often seen immediately.
Physical, occupational, behavioral and speech therapy: Your neurosurgeon
Our care team at Sharp Grossmont is here to help you get the relief you need. For more information, please call our Movement Disorders Information Line at 619-740-3200 Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. You can also email us at movement.disorders@sharp.com.
You'll receive outstanding rehabilitation services in San Diego at the following locations.
If you’re a physician and have a case for review, please submit our movement disorder referral form.
Learn about advanced treatments — deep brain stimulation (DBS) and MR-guided focused ultrasound — that can help control movement disorders.