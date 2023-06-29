Movement disorder and Parkinson's disease treatment

We’re here to help you live better

Movement disorders like Parkinson’s disease, ataxia and essential tremors can affect your ability to move or the way you move. Our multidisciplinary team of San Diego neurosurgeons, neurologists, therapists and rehabilitation specialists provide excellent care to get you back to everyday life.

An expert care team tailored to your needs

We offer innovative, expert care that can often ease symptoms and slow the progression of your condition. In most cases, symptoms are limited to problems with physical movement, though some disorders can also affect the brain and nervous system.

Our board-certified doctors and medical experts can help you develop a personalized treatment plan for conditions such as:

Ataxia

Atypical Parkinson’s disease symptoms

Chorea

Dystonia

Essential tremor

Huntington’s disease

Motor and vocal tics

Parkinson’s disease

Spasticity

Tardive dyskinesia and more

Get back to enjoying life on your terms

We understand that movement disorders can affect every part of your life — physically, mentally and emotionally. We offer a range of surgical and nonsurgical treatments and therapies that can help.