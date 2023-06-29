Robotic surgery uses state-of-the-art technology that allows the surgeon's hand movements to translate into extremely precise movements within the operative site. The magnified, three-dimensional view and small, robotic instruments enhance the surgeon's ability to perform complex procedures through small incisions.

Among the many benefits of robotic surgery compared to traditional gynecologic surgery are a faster recovery and return to normal activities, less pain, less scarring and a shorter hospital stay.

Why choose Sharp for robotic gynecologic surgery?

Physicians at Sharp use the da Vinci® surgical system to assist in performing minimally invasive procedures; the da Vinci system is one of the most advanced of its kind

Sharp has the most da Vinci-trained affiliated physicians in San Diego

Surgeons across specialties are highly-trained and experienced in robotic surgery and committed to optimal outcomes

Conditions we treat with robotic gynecologic surgery

Sharp's affiliated physicians use the da Vinci® surgical system to perform many procedures to treat many women's gynecologic conditions, including:

Medical treatment with robotic gynecologic surgery

Using state-of-the-art robotic surgery, Sharp's affiliated reproductive endocrinologists/infertility specialists and gynecologic oncologists perform the following procedures: