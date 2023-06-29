Woman meditating on yoga mat at La Jolla Shores.

San Diego robotic gynecologic surgery

When medication and noninvasive procedures are unable to relieve patients' symptoms, surgery remains the accepted and most effective treatment.

Robotic surgery uses state-of-the-art technology that allows the surgeon's hand movements to translate into extremely precise movements within the operative site. The magnified, three-dimensional view and small, robotic instruments enhance the surgeon's ability to perform complex procedures through small incisions.

Among the many benefits of robotic surgery compared to traditional gynecologic surgery are a faster recovery and return to normal activities, less pain, less scarring and a shorter hospital stay.

Why choose Sharp for robotic gynecologic surgery?

  • Physicians at Sharp use the da Vinci® surgical system to assist in performing minimally invasive procedures; the da Vinci system is one of the most advanced of its kind

  • Sharp has the most da Vinci-trained affiliated physicians in San Diego

  • Surgeons across specialties are highly-trained and experienced in robotic surgery and committed to optimal outcomes

Conditions we treat with robotic gynecologic surgery

Sharp's affiliated physicians use the da Vinci® surgical system to perform many procedures to treat many women's gynecologic conditions, including:

Medical treatment with robotic gynecologic surgery

Using state-of-the-art robotic surgery, Sharp's affiliated reproductive endocrinologists/infertility specialists and gynecologic oncologists perform the following procedures:

San Diego locations for robotic surgery

Sharp offers da Vinci® robotic surgery in San Diego at the following hospitals.