San Diego robotic gynecologic surgery
When medication and noninvasive procedures are unable to relieve patients' symptoms, surgery remains the accepted and most effective treatment.
Robotic surgery uses state-of-the-art technology that allows the surgeon's hand movements to translate into extremely precise movements within the operative site. The magnified, three-dimensional view and small, robotic instruments enhance the surgeon's ability to perform complex procedures through small incisions.
Among the many benefits of robotic surgery compared to traditional gynecologic surgery are a faster recovery and return to normal activities, less pain, less scarring and a shorter hospital stay.
Why choose Sharp for robotic gynecologic surgery?
Physicians at Sharp use the da Vinci® surgical system to assist in performing minimally invasive procedures; the da Vinci system is one of the most advanced of its kind
Sharp has the most da Vinci-trained affiliated physicians in San Diego
Surgeons across specialties are highly-trained and experienced in robotic surgery and committed to optimal outcomes
Conditions we treat with robotic gynecologic surgery
Sharp's affiliated physicians use the da Vinci® surgical system to perform many procedures to treat many women's gynecologic conditions, including:
Abnormal uterine bleeding (menorrhagia)
Cervical dysplasia and cancer
Endometriosis and associated pelvic pain
Infertility
Uterine cancer
Medical treatment with robotic gynecologic surgery
Using state-of-the-art robotic surgery, Sharp's affiliated reproductive endocrinologists/infertility specialists and gynecologic oncologists perform the following procedures:
Endometriosis and associated pelvic pain
Removal of ovaries and some ovarian tumors
Resection of other pelvic tumors
San Diego locations for robotic surgery
Sharp offers da Vinci® robotic surgery in San Diego at the following hospitals.