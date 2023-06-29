Joint replacement preoperative education webinar

Register for a free online class for patients who are scheduled to have joint replacement surgery at a Sharp hospital. The preoperative class is taught by an orthopedic-certified registered nurse, who will provide an overview of what to expect when having surgery.
Where is your surgery scheduled?
We will discuss:
How to prepare for your upcoming surgery
What to bring with you to the hospital
What to expect during hospitalization
Care management after you leave the hospital
Recovery and pain management
Patients are welcome to have a family member attend the webinar with them.