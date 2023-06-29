Dr. Considine examining patient's shoulder.

Joint replacement preoperative education webinar

Register for a free online class for patients who are scheduled to have joint replacement surgery at a Sharp hospital. The preoperative class is taught by an orthopedic-certified registered nurse, who will provide an overview of what to expect when having surgery.

We will discuss:

  • How to prepare for your upcoming surgery

  • What to bring with you to the hospital

  • What to expect during hospitalization

  • Care management after you leave the hospital

  • Recovery and pain management

Patients are welcome to have a family member attend the webinar with them.