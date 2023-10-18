Five Must Haves
To ensure Sharp is the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care, employees exemplify the Must Haves — five essential behaviors and actions in the workplace.
Model behaviors Sharp employees exemplify
The five Must Haves of The Sharp Experience are:
Greet people with a smile and "Hello," using their name when possible.
Take people where they are going, rather than point or give directions.
Use key words at key times. "Is there anything else I can do for you? I have the time."
Foster an attitude of gratitude. Send thank-you notes to deserving employees.
Round with reason to better connect with staff, patients, family and other customers.