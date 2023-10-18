Dr. Kim smiling and connecting with happy patient outside.

Five Must Haves

To ensure Sharp is the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care, employees exemplify the Must Haves — five essential behaviors and actions in the workplace.

Model behaviors Sharp employees exemplify

The five Must Haves of The Sharp Experience are:

  1. Greet people with a smile and "Hello," using their name when possible.

  2. Take people where they are going, rather than point or give directions.

  3. Use key words at key times. "Is there anything else I can do for you? I have the time."

  4. Foster an attitude of gratitude. Send thank-you notes to deserving employees.

  5. Round with reason to better connect with staff, patients, family and other customers.