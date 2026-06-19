Innovation
Discover groundbreaking ideas, real-world applications and emerging technologies for the next generation of patient care.
Save the Date
June 24-25, 2027 | San Diego, CA
Following the success of our inaugural event in 2025, we’re excited to announce the return of the Sharp HealthCare Spatial Computing Health Care Summit.
Join innovators, entrepreneurs, health care leaders, researchers and technology pioneers as we explore how spatial computing is transforming the future of health care. The summit will bring together startups, industry disruptors and Fortune 500 companies.
Discover groundbreaking ideas, real-world applications and emerging technologies for the next generation of patient care.
Learn how Apple Vision Pro and visionOS are impacting health care, from live procedures to new approaches in training.
Explore advancements in education, patient engagement, workforce development, collaboration and clinical care.
Engage with influential voices shaping health care technology, plus special experiences to inspire new ideas and partnerships.
June 24–25, 2027
Sharp HealthCare Prebys Innovation & Education Center
San Diego, CA
With networking receptions and beautiful San Diego as the backdrop, the summit offers the perfect opportunity to connect, learn and enjoy one of the country’s premier summer destinations with colleagues, friends and family.
Agenda, speakers and registration details will be announced soon.
Explore highlights from our 2025 summit and get a glimpse of the innovation, energy and collaboration that made it such a memorable event.
Interested in presenting, sponsoring or partnering with us for the 2027 summit?