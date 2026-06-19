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Save the Date

2027 Spatial Computing Health Care Summit

June 24-25, 2027 | San Diego, CA

Bringing together leaders in spatial computing

Following the success of our inaugural event in 2025, we’re excited to announce the return of the Sharp HealthCare Spatial Computing Health Care Summit.

Join innovators, entrepreneurs, health care leaders, researchers and technology pioneers as we explore how spatial computing is transforming the future of health care. The summit will bring together startups, industry disruptors and Fortune 500 companies.

Why attend?

Innovation

Discover groundbreaking ideas, real-world applications and emerging technologies for the next generation of patient care.

Apple Vision Pro focus

Learn how Apple Vision Pro and visionOS are impacting health care, from live procedures to new approaches in training.

Practical impact

Explore advancements in education, patient engagement, workforce development, collaboration and clinical care.

Connections

Engage with influential voices shaping health care technology, plus special experiences to inspire new ideas and partnerships.

Event details

June 24–25, 2027 
Sharp HealthCare Prebys Innovation & Education Center 
San Diego, CA

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Where innovation and collaboration come together

With networking receptions and beautiful San Diego as the backdrop, the summit offers the perfect opportunity to connect, learn and enjoy one of the country’s premier summer destinations with colleagues, friends and family.

Agenda, speakers and registration details will be announced soon.

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Support innovation at the Spatial Computing Summit

Interested in presenting, sponsoring or partnering with us for the 2027 summit?

Email us