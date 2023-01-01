At Sharp, we’re honored to support the well-being of San Diegans by offering resources that strengthen our community and eliminate barriers to good health.

Through our community benefit program, we’ve witnessed the lasting impact of providing transportation, medication and educational assistance to our most vulnerable communities.

And through our systemwide volunteer program, Sharp Lends a Hand, our employees share their passion for giving back through partnerships with local service organizations.

We know there is more to good health than great health care. That’s why we reach out and show up where we’re needed.

The health of the planet is also integral to our health and quality of life. At Sharp HealthCare, we are committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2040.

Through our initiative called All Ways Green™, we continue to invest in innovative, socially responsible, sustainability projects and transform work practices to reduce our impact on the environment.