Cancer treatment you can trust
At the Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare, our approach to care is focused on what’s best for each patient. Our team of experts works together to personalize the latest treatments and therapies to meet your unique needs.
We also provide second opinion services for patients outside of Sharp who have recently been diagnosed with cancer.
Sharp accepts almost all insurance plans, including Medicare.
Nationally recognized cancer care
Our cancer program is nationally accredited by the U.S. Commission on Cancer, so you can rest assured that you’re receiving the highest-quality care, near the comfort of home and loved ones. With three locations across San Diego County, you won't have to travel far to find the exceptional care and support you need.
At Sharp, highly skilled and compassionate cancer specialists provide sophisticated cancer diagnostics and advanced treatment technologies. And as a leader in research, we offer access to new therapies and treatments through our cancer clinical trials program.
Let us help you find a doctor
Contact us for help in scheduling an appointment with a cancer specialist at Sharp.
An expert team dedicated to you
Cancer can be a complex illness. That’s why our multidisciplinary team works together to coordinate your care. Our expert team is trained at the highest levels to treat all types and stages of cancer. These specialists include:
Medical oncologists who provide chemotherapy and immunotherapy
Radiation oncologists who provide radiation therapy
Surgeons who specialize in surgery for specific cancer types
Patient navigators to support you from diagnosis through treatment and follow up
Registered dietitians and nutritionists
Licensed clinical social workers to help you through your cancer experience
Genetic counselors to help determine your risk for developing other cancers
Rehabilitation therapists
Clinical trial specialists
Get support near the comfort of home and loved ones
Cancer is a journey that goes beyond medical treatment. We offer a variety of resources and support services to help you and your loved ones cope with the emotional demands of the illness.
Our comprehensive patient resources include:
Connections to community assistance, including financial support
Integrative therapies, such as massage and acupuncture
Translation services
Transportation assistance
Need to find a doctor? Search for a Sharp-affiliated oncologist or give us a call at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.
Locations of cancer care services near you
At Sharp, we offer a wide range of cancer services in San Diego.