At the Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare, our approach to care is focused on what’s best for each patient. Our team of experts works together to personalize the latest treatments and therapies to meet your unique needs.

We also provide second opinion services for patients outside of Sharp who have recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Sharp accepts almost all insurance plans, including Medicare.

Nationally recognized cancer care

Our cancer program is nationally accredited by the U.S. Commission on Cancer, so you can rest assured that you’re receiving the highest-quality care, near the comfort of home and loved ones. With three locations across San Diego County, you won't have to travel far to find the exceptional care and support you need.

At Sharp, highly skilled and compassionate cancer specialists provide sophisticated cancer diagnostics and advanced treatment technologies. And as a leader in research, we offer access to new therapies and treatments through our cancer clinical trials program.