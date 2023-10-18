Colon Cancer Treatment

We're in this together.

At Sharp, we recognize that every cancer journey is different. As a leader in cancer treatment, we're here to focus on you — and we understand that your diagnosis does not define you.

At the Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare, we're advancing the way we treat colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer or rectal cancer — offering advanced technologies, access to a broad network of expert physicians and compassionate care for you and your family.

Our fellowship-trained cancer specialists diagnose a range of conditions and have expertise to treat common and rare cancers. With our unwavering commitment to excellent outcomes and personalized care, our clinical team will ensure you get the care and support you need, every step of the way. Because at Sharp, our patients are our purpose and our partners.

Your safety is our priority.

We're taking these extra precautions to keep you and our care teams safe:

Treating patients with COVID-19 symptoms in areas separate from other patients

Special check-in procedures to reduce face-to-face interactions

Health screenings at facility entrances for all patients, doctors and staff

Free delivery and curbside pickup at Sharp Rees-Stealy pharmacies

Regular cleaning of facilities and equipment, including high-tech disinfecting robots

Visitor limitations

Masking and other personal protective equipment use

A network of care to meet your every need.

Experts in oncology — Our affiliated board-certified cancer specialists are leading experts in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of tumors, providing comprehensive radiation, medical and surgical treatments.

Individualized treatment and comprehensive care — We offer patients the latest cancer-fighting technologies and custom treatment plans tailored to meet their specific needs. A team of physicians and specialists meet weekly to discuss diagnoses and the best way to approach treatment.

Extraordinary level of care — Recognized nationally by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer as a Comprehensive Community Cancer Program, our team is committed to providing an extraordinary level of care, which we call The Sharp Experience, to each patient.

Free support groups — Meet other patients to share your concerns and experiences of living with colon cancer and exchange ideas to discover new coping strategies. Support groups are available in Spanish and English.

Colon cancer treatment designed uniquely for you.

At Sharp, we utilize advanced technologies and equipment for diagnostics and treatment, including:

Single-site robotic surgery — An alternative to both traditional open surgery and conventional laparoscopy that provides patients with an effective, less-invasive surgical treatment option using only one small incision.

Accuray Radixact System

Intensity-modulated radiation therapy — A radiation beam delivered in the 3-D shape of the tumor, thus minimizing the effect on nearby tissue.

Chemotherapy — Medication that flows through the whole body and works by targeting fast-growing cancer cells. Patients can receive chemotherapy from specially trained nurses in a bright, comfortable lounge area or private room and return home the same day.

Our team.

Our highly skilled team of experts includes the following medical specialists:

Medical oncologists who provide chemotherapy

Radiation oncologists who provide radiation therapy

Surgeons who specialize in colorectal cancer surgery

The Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare.

We offer colon cancer treatment at the following locations in San Diego:

Find a colon cancer specialist today.

To find a Sharp-affiliated doctor who specializes in colon cancer treatment, search for cancer specialists or call 858-499-3537, Monday through Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm.