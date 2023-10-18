Heart Valve Repair and Replacement

Performing more than 100 heart valve surgeries each year.

Your heart has an important job. So shouldn't it get care you can trust? At Sharp HealthCare, a robust team of internationally renowned health care professionals specialize in the surgical treatment of heart valve disease. They perform aortic valve repair and replacement, bicuspid valve repair and replacement and mitral valve repair and replacement.

Why choose Sharp for heart valve surgery?

A robust team of internationally renowned health care professionals — including cardiac surgeons, cardiologists, nurses and board-certified pulmonologists and intensivists — that care for patients before surgery through rehabilitation and recovery

Sharp specializes in advanced cardiac care including heart transplant and mechanical circulatory support

Unparalleled experience with high-risk heart failure patients in San Diego

Advanced options to fit your lifestyle.

Surgery can be daunting, but it doesn't have to be. Our care team will work with you to understand your options and help you make the decision that is right for you.

Minimally invasive mitral valve surgery **:** Minimally invasive surgery produces a smaller incision, smaller scarring, a shorter hospital stay, less chance of infection and a faster recovery.

Maze procedure and mitral valve repair **:** Performed during mitral valve repair surgery, this procedure is highly effective in curing atrial fibrillation. Many Maze patients no longer need to take long-term blood-thinning medications.

Aortic valve surgery **:** Done in conjunction with open-heart surgery, our affiliated cardiothoracic surgeons perform aortic valve repair and aortic valve replacement.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement therapy (TAVR)****: Interventional cardiologists replace a diseased aortic heart valve by placing a balloon-expandable heart valve into the body through a catheter inserted through a small incision in the thigh.

