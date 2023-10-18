Why Choose Minimally Invasive Surgery for Menorrhagia?

If you are suffering from excessive menstrual bleeding — known as menorrhagia — and your doctor recommends surgery, we may be able to help.

At Sharp, we offer minimally invasive robotic surgery for menorrhagia. Performed through a few small incisions, these procedures result in less pain and scarring and get you swiftly back to life the way you want to live it.

Compared to traditional "open" surgery, the benefits of minimally invasive surgery may include:

Fewer complications

Less blood loss

Less pain

Less risk of infection

Less scarring

Shorter recovery time

How minimally invasive robotic surgery works.

Robotic-assisted surgery uses state-of-the-art technology that allows the surgeon's hand movements to translate into extremely precise movements within the operative site.

Small incisions are made into the abdomen to allow for the insertion of delicate surgical instruments that provide the surgeon with dexterity, precision and control. The magnified, three-dimensional view and tiny robotic instruments enhance the surgeon's ability to perform complex procedures. Rest assured that the surgeon and surgical assistant are by your side at all times.

Our women's services change lives every single day. We've seen active lifestyles reborn after gynecologic surgery — and chronic female health conditions treated easily with fast recoveries. We offer the very best in nationally recognized procedures, technology and care teams, ensuring the personalized, exceptional experience you've come to expect from Sharp.

We offer minimally invasive surgery close to home at the following Sharp hospitals:

Learn more about minimally invasive women's surgery at Sharp.

For more information about Sharp's women's surgery services or to find a Sharp-affiliated doctor, search for a San Diego OBGYN or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.