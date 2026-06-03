Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
Tri-City Cardiology and Arrhythmia Services
2424 Vista Way
Suite 300-301
Oceanside, CA 92054
Get directions
760-630-1606
Fax: 760-630-1654
About Abhinav Sharma, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1518298280
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Abhinav Sharma, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Abhinav Sharma, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.