Adel Tawfilis, DDS
No ratings available
Doctor of Dental Surgery
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Adel Tawfilis, DDS
No ratings available
Doctor of Dental Surgery
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Chula Vista Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center12264 El Camino Real
Suite 111
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions
About Adel Tawfilis, DDS
I aim to provide a high standard of surgical care in a comfortable and supportive environment.
Age:55
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Arabic, Spanish
Education
Highland General Hospital:Internship
Highland General Hospital:Residency
University of Southern California:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dental extractions
- Dental implants
- Dental implants and bone grafting
- Dental trauma
- Dentoalveolar trauma
- Facial trauma
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Obstructive sleep apnea surgery
- Oral and maxillofacial pathology
- Orthognathic surgery
- Reconstructive facial surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sleep disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1114037470
Insurance plans accepted
Adel Tawfilis, DDS, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Adel Tawfilis, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Adel Tawfilis, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.