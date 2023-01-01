About Adel Tawfilis, DDS

I aim to provide a high standard of surgical care in a comfortable and supportive environment.

Age: 55

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Arabic , Spanish

Education Highland General Hospital : Internship

Highland General Hospital : Residency

University of Southern California : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Dental extractions

Dental implants

Dental implants and bone grafting

Dental trauma

Dentoalveolar trauma

Facial trauma

Maxillofacial surgery

Obstructive sleep apnea surgery

Oral and maxillofacial pathology

Orthognathic surgery

Reconstructive facial surgery

Reconstructive surgery

Sleep disorders

Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.