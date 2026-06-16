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Adel R. Tawfilis, DDS

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Doctor of dental surgery (DDS)

Oral and maxillofacial surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Chula Vista Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center

858-509-1259

12264 El Camino Real
Suite 111
San Diego, CA 92130

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Chula Vista Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center

    12264 El Camino Real
    Suite 111
    San Diego, CA 92130
    Get directions

    858-509-1259

About Adel R. Tawfilis, DDS

I aim to provide a high standard of surgical care in a comfortable and supportive environment.

Age: 58
In practice since: 2002
Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic

Education

Highland General Hospital: Internship
Highland General Hospital: Residency
University of Southern California: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Dental extractions
  • Dental implants
  • Dental implants and bone grafting
  • Dental trauma
  • Dentoalveolar trauma
  • Facial trauma
  • Maxillofacial surgery
  • Obstructive sleep apnea surgery
  • Oral and maxillofacial pathology
  • Orthognathic surgery
  • Reconstructive facial surgery
  • Reconstructive surgery
  • Sleep disorders
  • Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1114037470

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Adel R. Tawfilis, DDS, accepts 26 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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