Doctor of dental surgery (DDS)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of dental surgery (DDS)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Chula Vista Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center
12264 El Camino Real
Suite 111
San Diego, CA 92130
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About Adel R. Tawfilis, DDS
I aim to provide a high standard of surgical care in a comfortable and supportive environment.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dental extractions
- Dental implants
- Dental implants and bone grafting
- Dental trauma
- Dentoalveolar trauma
- Facial trauma
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Obstructive sleep apnea surgery
- Oral and maxillofacial pathology
- Orthognathic surgery
- Reconstructive facial surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sleep disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1114037470
Insurance plans accepted
Adel R. Tawfilis, DDS, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Adel R. Tawfilis, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Adel R. Tawfilis, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.