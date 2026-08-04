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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663
I am currently only accepting HIV patients.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1851409593
Aimee M. Lopes, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
185 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Absolutely love Dr. Lopes
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
They made me feel very comfortable and explained everything perfectly and in a way that was easy to understand and follow.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Dr Lopes is the best PCP I have ever had
Verified Patient
May 9, 2026
5.0
Dr Lopes always helpful
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aimee M. Lopes, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aimee M. Lopes, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Aimee M. Lopes, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.