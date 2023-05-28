Provider Image

Aimee Lopes, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
First available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee
    2020 Genesee Ave.
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-499-2710

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Aimee Lopes, DO

I am currently only accepting HIV patients.
Age:
 54
In practice since:
 1999
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
College Of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:
 Medical School
University of California, San Francisco:
 Residency
University of California, San Francisco:
 Internship
Areas of focus
  • HIV/AIDS
  • LGBTQ health
NPI
1851409593
Insurance plans accepted

Aimee Lopes, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
140 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 28, 2023
5.0
Dr Lopes is fantastic at trying to help me
Verified Patient
May 20, 2023
5.0
I have recommend Dr. Lopes to others.
Verified Patient
May 19, 2023
5.0
Dr. Aimee Lopes, is the best doctor I've ever had. She's very personable, attentive, informative, answers my questions and offers suggestions/recommendations, and most importantly she does not make me feel like she's in a rush to leave to another patient. I would recommend her to anyone looking for a PCP, they would be very happy to have her.
Verified Patient
May 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lopes is a superb physician - empathetic, great listener, discusses your concerns, addresses any and all of your issues.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
Aimee Lopes, DO, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aimee Lopes, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
