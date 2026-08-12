Sharp Mesa Vista Mid City outpatient programs will relocate to Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital by Nov. 10, 2026.

Provider Image

Akshaar Brahmbhatt, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Diagnostic radiology

(board certified)

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Scheduling not available for this provider

This provider does not see patients by appointment.

About Akshaar Brahmbhatt, MD

Gender: Male

Education

Rutgers University New Jersey Medical School: Medical School
University of Rochester: Residency
Rutgers University New Jersey Medical School: Internship
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1033564356

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Akshaar Brahmbhatt, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.