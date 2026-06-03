Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Encinitas cCARE Cancer Center
326 Santa Fe Dr
Suite 105
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
760-452-3340
Fax: 760-452-3344
About Alberto Bessudo, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1003888074
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alberto Bessudo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alberto Bessudo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.