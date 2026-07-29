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Alexander Shpaner, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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6719 Alvarado Rd

619-287-9100

6719 Alvarado Rd
Suite 206
San Diego, CA 92120

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 6719 Alvarado Rd
    Suite 206
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    619-287-9100

About Alexander Shpaner, MD

I believe in creating a trusted partnership with patients toward overall well-being.

Age: 51
In practice since: 2009
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Sh-paner
Languages: Russian, Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Medical School
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System: Internship
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1538334974

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Alexander Shpaner, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.