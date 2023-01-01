About Alexander Shpaner, MD

I believe in creating a trusted partnership with patients toward overall well-being.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2009

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Sh-paner

Languages: English , Russian

Education University of California, San Diego : Medical School

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System : Internship

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



