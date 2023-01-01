Alexander Shpaner, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
About Alexander Shpaner, MD
I believe in creating a trusted partnership with patients toward overall well-being.
Age:48
In practice since:2009
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Sh-paner
Languages:English, Russian
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System:Internship
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Barrx system esophageal ablation
- Biopsy
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diseases of the gallbladder and bile duct
- Diseases of the pancreas
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Gallstones and bile duct stones
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver biopsy
- Liver disease
- Malabsorption
- Pancreatic cancer
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Small intestinal balloon enteroscopy
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Video capsule endoscopy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1538334974
