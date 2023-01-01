Provider Image

Alexander Shpaner, MD

Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. 6719 Alvarado Rd
    Suite 206
    San Diego, CA 92120
    619-287-9100

About Alexander Shpaner, MD

I believe in creating a trusted partnership with patients toward overall well-being.
Age:
 48
In practice since:
 2009
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Sh-paner
Languages: 
English, Russian
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System:
 Internship
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1538334974

