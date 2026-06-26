Provider Image

Alexander I. Zabaneh, MD

4.9

224 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 3
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    619-568-8220
    Fax: 619-568-8089

Care schedule

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Alexander I. Zabaneh, MD

I chose to become a physician because I wanted to serve others and have a meaningful impact on their health and well-being. I value the opportunity to build strong patient relationships while continually learning and striving to provide the highest quality of care. I believe caring for my patients begins with listening, understanding and building relationships based on trust. As an ophthalmologist specializing in cataract surgery and glaucoma care, my goal is both to restore vision and to preserve it for the long term. I am committed to placing each patient's needs and well-being first, delivering the highest standard of care with precision and compassion. I take the time to listen carefully, understand individual concerns and work with my patients to develop personalized treatment plans. By involving my patients in every step of the decision-making process, I strive to ensure they feel informed, confident and supported throughout their care journey. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and three sons, as well as attending sporting events and concerts, traveling, and discovering new places and restaurants.

Education

University of South Florida: Fellowship
University of Missouri, Kansas City: Medical School
University of Chicago: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1346687233

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Alexander I. Zabaneh, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

224 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Everything was fantastic

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

He took the time to answer my questions and explained all the possible additional risks due to my multiple medical issues . He's a straight talker, and I appreciate that .

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Doctor was very kind and answered any questions I had.

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

I have had Glaucoma for a very long time. Dr. Zabaneh is an excellent Glaucoma Specialist. He has made real progress in reducing my eye pressures.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexander I. Zabaneh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.