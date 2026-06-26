About Alexander I. Zabaneh, MD

I chose to become a physician because I wanted to serve others and have a meaningful impact on their health and well-being. I value the opportunity to build strong patient relationships while continually learning and striving to provide the highest quality of care. I believe caring for my patients begins with listening, understanding and building relationships based on trust. As an ophthalmologist specializing in cataract surgery and glaucoma care, my goal is both to restore vision and to preserve it for the long term. I am committed to placing each patient's needs and well-being first, delivering the highest standard of care with precision and compassion. I take the time to listen carefully, understand individual concerns and work with my patients to develop personalized treatment plans. By involving my patients in every step of the decision-making process, I strive to ensure they feel informed, confident and supported throughout their care journey. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and three sons, as well as attending sporting events and concerts, traveling, and discovering new places and restaurants.

Education University of South Florida : Fellowship

University of Missouri, Kansas City : Medical School

University of Chicago : Residency



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