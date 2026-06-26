Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089
Care schedule
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Alexander I. Zabaneh, MD
I chose to become a physician because I wanted to serve others and have a meaningful impact on their health and well-being. I value the opportunity to build strong patient relationships while continually learning and striving to provide the highest quality of care. I believe caring for my patients begins with listening, understanding and building relationships based on trust. As an ophthalmologist specializing in cataract surgery and glaucoma care, my goal is both to restore vision and to preserve it for the long term. I am committed to placing each patient's needs and well-being first, delivering the highest standard of care with precision and compassion. I take the time to listen carefully, understand individual concerns and work with my patients to develop personalized treatment plans. By involving my patients in every step of the decision-making process, I strive to ensure they feel informed, confident and supported throughout their care journey. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and three sons, as well as attending sporting events and concerts, traveling, and discovering new places and restaurants.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Glaucoma
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Laser surgery
- Microsurgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1346687233
Insurance plans accepted
Alexander I. Zabaneh, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
224 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Everything was fantastic
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
He took the time to answer my questions and explained all the possible additional risks due to my multiple medical issues . He's a straight talker, and I appreciate that .
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Doctor was very kind and answered any questions I had.
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
I have had Glaucoma for a very long time. Dr. Zabaneh is an excellent Glaucoma Specialist. He has made real progress in reducing my eye pressures.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexander I. Zabaneh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.