Provider Image

Alexander Zabaneh, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Eye Associates of San Diego
    F St
    Suite 551
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions
    619-422-1471

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
  •  
    Saturday
  •  
    Sunday

About Alexander Zabaneh, MD

Gender:
 Non-binary
Languages: 
English
Education
University of South Florida:
 Fellowship
University of Missouri, Kansas City:
 Medical School
University of Chicago:
 Residency
NPI
1346687233

Insurance plans accepted

Alexander Zabaneh, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexander Zabaneh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.