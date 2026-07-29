Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Gastroenterology Associates
8860 Center Drive
Suite 420
La Mesa, CA 91942-7001
Get directions
619-469-5400
Fax: 619-464-1311
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Ali Banaie, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Barrx system esophageal ablation
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoflip for diagnosis
- EndoRotor
- Endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR)
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)/Cholangioscopy, pancreatoscopy, electrohydraulic, and laser lithotripsy
- Endoscopic suturing
- Endoscopy
- Enteral stenting (esophageal, colonic, duodenal)
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Over-the-scope clips
- Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and cryotherapy to ablate neoplastic Barrett
- Resection of difficult polyps or submucosal tumors: EMR
- Resection techniques: EMR
- Stenting
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1386613206
Insurance plans accepted
Ali Banaie, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
99 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
3.0
No questions allowed, was told theInfo would come at the end
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
3.8
There were no tests or results. I'm not sure about recommending them. I may just be misunderstanding what happened at this visit
Verified Patient
April 22, 2026
5.0
I have had a very good experience with this provider and I thought that he was very helpful and he let me know about my condition.
Verified Patient
April 17, 2026
5.0
Lauren, the NP, is amazing. She is very professional a great listener and very willing to provide the best care for her patients. She goes above and beyond of her duties to make sure her patients are best taken care.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ali Banaie, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.