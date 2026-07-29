Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Patient reviews

Verified Patient June 5, 2026 3.0 No questions allowed, was told theInfo would come at the end

Verified Patient June 5, 2026 3.8 There were no tests or results. I'm not sure about recommending them. I may just be misunderstanding what happened at this visit

Verified Patient April 22, 2026 5.0 I have had a very good experience with this provider and I thought that he was very helpful and he let me know about my condition.