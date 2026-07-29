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Ali Banaie, MD

4.9

99 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Diego Gastroenterology Associates

619-469-5400
Fax: 619-464-1311

8860 Center Drive
Suite 420
La Mesa, CA 91942-7001

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Gastroenterology Associates

    8860 Center Drive
    Suite 420
    La Mesa, CA 91942-7001
    Get directions

    619-469-5400
    Fax: 619-464-1311

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Ali Banaie, MD

Age: 57
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Ba-nye

Education

St. Michael's Medical Center (Newark,NJ): Internship
St. Michael's Medical Center (Newark,NJ): Residency
St. George's University: Medical School
Tulane University: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1386613206

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ali Banaie, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

99 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

3.0

No questions allowed, was told theInfo would come at the end

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

3.8

There were no tests or results. I'm not sure about recommending them. I may just be misunderstanding what happened at this visit

Verified Patient

April 22, 2026

5.0

I have had a very good experience with this provider and I thought that he was very helpful and he let me know about my condition.

Verified Patient

April 17, 2026

5.0

Lauren, the NP, is amazing. She is very professional a great listener and very willing to provide the best care for her patients. She goes above and beyond of her duties to make sure her patients are best taken care.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.