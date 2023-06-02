Medical Doctor
About Ali Banaie, MD
Age:54
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Ba-nye
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
St. Michael's Medical Center (Newark,NJ):Internship
St. Michael's Medical Center (Newark,NJ):Residency
St. George's University:Medical School
Tulane University:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Barrx system esophageal ablation
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
NPI
1386613206
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ali Banaie, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ali Banaie, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
