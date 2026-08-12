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About Allison Auchter, MD
I was drawn to medicine by a desire to combine my love of science and problem-solving with the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in people's lives. Caring for patients matters to me because every interaction is a chance to provide comfort, clarity, and support during moments when people often feel most vulnerable. My practice is guided by the belief that every patient deserves compassionate, thoughtful, and evidence-based care, especially during some of the most stressful and vulnerable moments of their lives. In Emergency Medicine, patients often come to us unexpectedly and without answers, and I believe my role is not only to diagnose and treat illness or injury, but also to listen, communicate clearly, and help patients feel informed throughout their care. Patients can expect me to approach each encounter with respect, honesty, and attention to their individual concerns. I strive to combine medical expertise, clinical judgment, and current evidence to provide high-quality care while treating each patient as a person and not just a diagnosis. My goal is for patients and their families to leave feeling heard, cared for, and confident in the plan moving forward. Outside of medicine, I am an adventure seeker who loves trying new things and exploring the world around me. You can usually find me skateboarding, gardening, traveling, or pursuing any experience that challenges me, teaches me something new, and keeps life exciting.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1013595248
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Allison Auchter, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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