Provider Image

Amar V. Patel, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Nephrology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

619-427-1144

340 4th Ave
Suite 4
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group

    340 4th Ave
    Suite 4
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-427-1144

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Amar V. Patel, MD

In practice since: 2019
Gender: Male
Languages: Gujarati

Education

State University of New York, Downstate: Fellowship
Rochester General Hospital: Residency
SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn: Fellowship
St. George's University: Medical School
New Jersey College of Medicine: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Dialysis
  • Glomerular disease
  • Hypertension
  • Kidney transplant
  • Post-transplant care
  • Pre-transplant care

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1821359605

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Amar V. Patel, MD, accepts 47 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amar V. Patel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.