Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group
340 4th Ave
Suite 4
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Amar V. Patel, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Chronic kidney disease
- Dialysis
- Glomerular disease
- Hypertension
- Kidney transplant
- Post-transplant care
- Pre-transplant care
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1821359605
Insurance plans accepted
Amar V. Patel, MD, accepts 47 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amar V. Patel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amar V. Patel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.