Amar Patel, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group340 4th Ave
Suite 4
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Amar Patel, MD
In practice since:2019
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Gujarati
Education
State University of New York, Downstate:Fellowship
Rochester General Hospital:Residency
SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn:Fellowship
St. George's University:Medical School
New Jersey College of Medicine:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Chronic kidney disease
- Dialysis
- Glomerular disease
- Hypertension
- Kidney transplant
- Post-transplant care
- Pre-transplant care
NPI
1821359605
Insurance plans accepted
Amar Patel, MD, accepts 54 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
