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Amy H. Matayoshi, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Nephrology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

858-499-1900

9610 Granite Ridge Dr
Suite B
San Diego, CA 92123

United Urology

619-828-1000

8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 250
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group

    9610 Granite Ridge Dr
    Suite B
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-1900

  2. United Urology

    8881 Fletcher Parkway
    Suite 250
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-828-1000

About Amy H. Matayoshi, MD

Gender: Female

Education

University of Hawaii, John Burns School of Medicine: Medical School
University of California, Davis: Internship
University of California, Davis: Fellowship
University of California, Davis: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1417921982

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Amy H. Matayoshi, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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