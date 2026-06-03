Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group
9610 Granite Ridge Dr
Suite B
San Diego, CA 92123
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United Urology
8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 250
La Mesa, CA 91942
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About Amy H. Matayoshi, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1417921982
Insurance plans accepted
Amy H. Matayoshi, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy H. Matayoshi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.