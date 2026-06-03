Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Rheumatology and Arthritis Medical Clinic
960 W San Marcos Blvd
Suite 210
San Marcos, CA 92078
Get directions
760-736-8091
Fax: 760-736-8092
Rheumatology and Arthritis Medical Clinic
2095 West Vista Way
Suite 216
Vista, CA 92083
Get directions
760-736-8091
Fax: 760-736-8092
About Anas N. Kayal, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1851376917
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anas N. Kayal, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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