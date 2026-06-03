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Anas N. Kayal, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Nephrology

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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Rheumatology and Arthritis Medical Clinic

760-736-8091
Fax: 760-736-8092

960 W San Marcos Blvd
Suite 210
San Marcos, CA 92078

Rheumatology and Arthritis Medical Clinic

760-736-8091
Fax: 760-736-8092

2095 West Vista Way
Suite 216
Vista, CA 92083

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Location and phone

  1. Rheumatology and Arthritis Medical Clinic

    960 W San Marcos Blvd
    Suite 210
    San Marcos, CA 92078
    Get directions

    760-736-8091
    Fax: 760-736-8092

  2. Rheumatology and Arthritis Medical Clinic

    2095 West Vista Way
    Suite 216
    Vista, CA 92083
    Get directions

    760-736-8091
    Fax: 760-736-8092

About Anas N. Kayal, MD

Age: 50
Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic

Education

University of California, Davis: Fellowship
Michigan State University: Residency
St. John's Hospital: Fellowship
Damascus University (Syria): Medical School
Michigan State University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1851376917

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

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