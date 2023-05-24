About Andrea Seid, DO

At a young age, I had early exposure to physicians as a patient. I am forever grateful to one doctor, who was a second opinion, and truly believe that doctor changed my life. Becoming a physician was my way of giving back to a profession that made such an impact on me, in hopes I can impart some of that gratitude onto my own patients. I am a passionate provider that believes in teamwork, communication and compassionate care. I am humbled and privileged to be able to care for patients on a daily basis and honored to have the opportunity to grow with patients in the years to come. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, traveling and learning how to cook and garden.

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: and-rhee-uh Seed

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Francisco-Fresno : Residency

Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School

University of California, San Francisco-Fresno : Internship



NPI 1699162669