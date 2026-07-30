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Andrea L. Seid, DO

5.0

116 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 619-568-8082

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-621-4038

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 619-568-8082

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-621-4038

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN

8701 Cuyamaca St.

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    Monday

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About Andrea L. Seid, DO

At a young age, I had early exposure to physicians as a patient. I am forever grateful to one doctor, who was a second opinion, and truly believe that doctor changed my life. Becoming a physician was my way of giving back to a profession that made such an impact on me, and I hope that I can impart some of that gratitude onto my own patients. I am a passionate provider who believes in teamwork, communication and compassionate care. I am humbled and privileged to be able to care for patients on a daily basis and honored to have the opportunity to grow with my patients in the years to come. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, traveling and learning how to cook and garden.

Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: and-rhee-uh Seed

Education

University of California, San Francisco-Fresno: Residency
Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
University of California, San Francisco-Fresno: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1699162669

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Andrea L. Seid, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

116 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 4, 2026

5.0

Dr. Seid is amazing

Verified Patient

June 4, 2026

5.0

Love Dr Seid! She answers our questions clearly and directly, and her happy, positive disposition always makes for a nice, relaxed visit.

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

It was my first visit with Dr. Seid. I felt so seen and understood. She was incredibly empathetic, caring and kind. The appointment felt very intentional and not rushed.

Verified Patient

May 22, 2026

5.0

Great listener. Discussed pros and cons of medicine

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Andrea L. Seid, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.