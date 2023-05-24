Doctor of Osteopathy
OBGYN
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Andrea Seid, DO
At a young age, I had early exposure to physicians as a patient. I am forever grateful to one doctor, who was a second opinion, and truly believe that doctor changed my life. Becoming a physician was my way of giving back to a profession that made such an impact on me, in hopes I can impart some of that gratitude onto my own patients. I am a passionate provider that believes in teamwork, communication and compassionate care. I am humbled and privileged to be able to care for patients on a daily basis and honored to have the opportunity to grow with patients in the years to come. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, traveling and learning how to cook and garden.
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:and-rhee-uh Seed
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Francisco-Fresno:Residency
Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
University of California, San Francisco-Fresno:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Uterine fibroid embolization
NPI
1699162669
Insurance plans accepted
Andrea Seid, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
101 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr Seid resolved a concern for me in 15 minutes, something that another provider was unsuccessful in doing for me in over 2 years. I was in shock. I am so pleased with Dr Seid, her professionalism and expertise coupled with her care and overall demeanor was such an Amazing experience I am forever greatful to have met her
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
All staff from start to finish were professional and helpful.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Everything went well.
Verified PatientMay 9, 2023
5.0
*Andrea Seid DO is an excellent doctor and always makes you feel great and *Dr. Seid listens. Very lucky to have her as my doctor.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Andrea Seid, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrea Seid, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
