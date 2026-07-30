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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 619-568-8082
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch OBGYN
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 858-621-4038
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
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Friday
At a young age, I had early exposure to physicians as a patient. I am forever grateful to one doctor, who was a second opinion, and truly believe that doctor changed my life. Becoming a physician was my way of giving back to a profession that made such an impact on me, and I hope that I can impart some of that gratitude onto my own patients. I am a passionate provider who believes in teamwork, communication and compassionate care. I am humbled and privileged to be able to care for patients on a daily basis and honored to have the opportunity to grow with my patients in the years to come. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, traveling and learning how to cook and garden.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1699162669
Andrea L. Seid, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
5.0
116 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Verified Patient
June 4, 2026
5.0
Dr. Seid is amazing
Verified Patient
June 4, 2026
5.0
Love Dr Seid! She answers our questions clearly and directly, and her happy, positive disposition always makes for a nice, relaxed visit.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
It was my first visit with Dr. Seid. I felt so seen and understood. She was incredibly empathetic, caring and kind. The appointment felt very intentional and not rushed.
Verified Patient
May 22, 2026
5.0
Great listener. Discussed pros and cons of medicine
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrea L. Seid, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrea L. Seid, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Andrea L. Seid, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.