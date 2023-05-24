Provider Image

Andrea Seid, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
OBGYN
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee
    8701 Cuyamaca St
    Santee, CA 92071
    Get directions
    858-499-2702

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Andrea Seid, DO

At a young age, I had early exposure to physicians as a patient. I am forever grateful to one doctor, who was a second opinion, and truly believe that doctor changed my life. Becoming a physician was my way of giving back to a profession that made such an impact on me, in hopes I can impart some of that gratitude onto my own patients. I am a passionate provider that believes in teamwork, communication and compassionate care. I am humbled and privileged to be able to care for patients on a daily basis and honored to have the opportunity to grow with patients in the years to come. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, traveling and learning how to cook and garden.
Gender:
 Female
Name pronunciation:
 and-rhee-uh Seed
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Francisco-Fresno:
 Residency
Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
University of California, San Francisco-Fresno:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1699162669
FollowMyHealth

Andrea Seid, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

5.0
101 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
Dr Seid resolved a concern for me in 15 minutes, something that another provider was unsuccessful in doing for me in over 2 years. I was in shock. I am so pleased with Dr Seid, her professionalism and expertise coupled with her care and overall demeanor was such an Amazing experience I am forever greatful to have met her
Verified Patient
May 20, 2023
5.0
All staff from start to finish were professional and helpful.
Verified Patient
May 18, 2023
5.0
Everything went well.
Verified Patient
May 9, 2023
5.0
*Andrea Seid DO is an excellent doctor and always makes you feel great and *Dr. Seid listens. Very lucky to have her as my doctor.
Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Andrea Seid, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrea Seid, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
