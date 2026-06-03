Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sports Arena Podiatry Group
230 Prospect Pl
Suite 220
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
619-225-9601
Fax: 619-225-9606
Sports Arena Podiatry Group
3405 Kenyon St
Suite 502
San Diego, CA 92110
Get directions
619-225-9601
Fax: 619-225-9606
Sports Arena Podiatry Group
584 E St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-225-9601
Fax: 619-225-9606
Care schedule
Sports Arena Podiatry Group
230 Prospect Pl
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Sports Arena Podiatry Group
3405 Kenyon St
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Sports Arena Podiatry Group
584 E St
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Friday
About Andrew J. Felfoldi, DPM
Our practice philosophy stresses the importance of correctly diagnosing, and then educating the patient regarding their foot condition and treatment options. Conservative treatment options are emphasized; keeping in mind that more aggressive surgical options can be employed if necessary. I feel that our greatest distinction comes from the personal attention given to each patient. The success of our practice is based upon these relationships. Growing up in San Diego has allowed me to enjoy everything about the outdoors. From hiking Torrey Pines to skiing Mammoth Mountain and surfing, I spend most of my spare time outside.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Ankle arthroplasty
- Arthritis
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Joint replacement
- Ligament injuries
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1568715225
Insurance plans accepted
Andrew J. Felfoldi, DPM, accepts 13 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrew J. Felfoldi, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrew J. Felfoldi, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.