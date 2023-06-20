Provider Image

Andrew Felfoldi, DPM

Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. Sports Arena Podiatry Group
    230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 220
    Coronado, CA 92118
    619-225-9601
  2. Sports Arena Podiatry Group
    584 E St
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-225-9601
  3. Sports Arena Podiatry Group
    3405 Kenyon St
    Suite 502
    San Diego, CA 92110
    619-225-9601

About Andrew Felfoldi, DPM

Our practice philosophy stresses the importance of correctly diagnosing, and then educating the patient regarding their foot condition and treatment options. Conservative treatment options are emphasized; keeping in mind that more aggressive surgical options can be employed if necessary. I feel that our greatest distinction comes from the personal attention given to each patient. The success of our practice is based upon these relationships. Growing up in San Diego has allowed me to enjoy everything about the outdoors. From hiking Torrey Pines to skiing Mammoth Mountain and surfing, I spend most of my spare time outside.
Age:
 40
In practice since:
 2015
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Mt Sinai Hospital North - Chicago:
 Residency
College of Podiatric Medicine:
 Medical School
Mt Sinai Hospital North - Chicago:
 Internship
NPI
1568715225

Ratings and reviews

4.8
59 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 20, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Felfoldi is wonderful! He has great professional bedside manners. He is very caring & understanding. He cares about his patients. You can tell that he loves his job.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Felfoldi was kind and was willing to share the best care/information for my treatment.
Verified Patient
May 9, 2023
4.8
*Dr. Felfoldi speaks very fast. I'm a native English speaker and understood him fine, but others may have difficulty. Additionally, because he speaks so quickly, it's difficult to get a word in edgewise.
Verified Patient
April 14, 2023
5.0
Always a wonderful experience with this practice.
