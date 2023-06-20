About Andrew Felfoldi, DPM

Our practice philosophy stresses the importance of correctly diagnosing, and then educating the patient regarding their foot condition and treatment options. Conservative treatment options are emphasized; keeping in mind that more aggressive surgical options can be employed if necessary. I feel that our greatest distinction comes from the personal attention given to each patient. The success of our practice is based upon these relationships. Growing up in San Diego has allowed me to enjoy everything about the outdoors. From hiking Torrey Pines to skiing Mammoth Mountain and surfing, I spend most of my spare time outside.

Age: 40

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Mt Sinai Hospital North - Chicago : Residency

College of Podiatric Medicine : Medical School

Mt Sinai Hospital North - Chicago : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



