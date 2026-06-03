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Andrew J. Felfoldi, DPM

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Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Sports Arena Podiatry Group

619-225-9601
Fax: 619-225-9606

230 Prospect Pl
Suite 220
Coronado, CA 92118

Sports Arena Podiatry Group

619-225-9601
Fax: 619-225-9606

3405 Kenyon St
Suite 502
San Diego, CA 92110

Sports Arena Podiatry Group

619-225-9601
Fax: 619-225-9606

584 E St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sports Arena Podiatry Group

    230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 220
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions

    619-225-9601
    Fax: 619-225-9606

  2. Sports Arena Podiatry Group

    3405 Kenyon St
    Suite 502
    San Diego, CA 92110
    Get directions

    619-225-9601
    Fax: 619-225-9606

  3. Sports Arena Podiatry Group

    584 E St
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-225-9601
    Fax: 619-225-9606

Care schedule

Sports Arena Podiatry Group

230 Prospect Pl

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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Sports Arena Podiatry Group

3405 Kenyon St

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

Sports Arena Podiatry Group

584 E St

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Andrew J. Felfoldi, DPM

Our practice philosophy stresses the importance of correctly diagnosing, and then educating the patient regarding their foot condition and treatment options. Conservative treatment options are emphasized; keeping in mind that more aggressive surgical options can be employed if necessary. I feel that our greatest distinction comes from the personal attention given to each patient. The success of our practice is based upon these relationships. Growing up in San Diego has allowed me to enjoy everything about the outdoors. From hiking Torrey Pines to skiing Mammoth Mountain and surfing, I spend most of my spare time outside.

Age: 43
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Male

Education

Mt Sinai Hospital North - Chicago: Residency
College of Podiatric Medicine: Medical School
Mt Sinai Hospital North - Chicago: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1568715225

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Andrew J. Felfoldi, DPM, accepts 13 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.