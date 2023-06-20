Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Sports Arena Podiatry Group230 Prospect Pl
Suite 220
Coronado, CA 92118
Sports Arena Podiatry Group584 E St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Sports Arena Podiatry Group3405 Kenyon St
Suite 502
San Diego, CA 92110
About Andrew Felfoldi, DPM
Our practice philosophy stresses the importance of correctly diagnosing, and then educating the patient regarding their foot condition and treatment options. Conservative treatment options are emphasized; keeping in mind that more aggressive surgical options can be employed if necessary. I feel that our greatest distinction comes from the personal attention given to each patient. The success of our practice is based upon these relationships. Growing up in San Diego has allowed me to enjoy everything about the outdoors. From hiking Torrey Pines to skiing Mammoth Mountain and surfing, I spend most of my spare time outside.
Age:40
In practice since:2015
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Mt Sinai Hospital North - Chicago:Residency
College of Podiatric Medicine:Medical School
Mt Sinai Hospital North - Chicago:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Ankle arthroplasty
- Arthritis
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Joint replacement
- Ligament injuries
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Wart treatment
1568715225
Insurance plans accepted
Andrew Felfoldi, DPM, accepts 13 health insurance plans.
4.8
59 ratings
4.9
4.8
4.9
4.8
4.8
Verified PatientJune 20, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Felfoldi is wonderful! He has great professional bedside manners. He is very caring & understanding. He cares about his patients. You can tell that he loves his job.
Verified PatientJune 7, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Felfoldi was kind and was willing to share the best care/information for my treatment.
Verified PatientMay 9, 2023
4.8
*Dr. Felfoldi speaks very fast. I'm a native English speaker and understood him fine, but others may have difficulty. Additionally, because he speaks so quickly, it's difficult to get a word in edgewise.
Verified PatientApril 14, 2023
5.0
Always a wonderful experience with this practice.
Andrew Felfoldi, DPM, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrew Felfoldi, DPM? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
