Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery (board certified)
Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery (board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sharp Specialty Groups Cardiothoracic8010 Frost St
Suite 408
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions858-939-7471
Fax: 858-939-7472
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ankur Bakshi, MD
Age:36
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Fellowship
Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine:Medical School
Texas Heart Institute - Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1932546074
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Ankur Bakshi, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ankur Bakshi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ankur Bakshi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.