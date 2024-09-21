Provider Image

Ankur Bakshi, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery (board certified)

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Specialty Groups Cardiothoracic

    8010 Frost St
    Suite 408
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-939-7471
    Fax: 858-939-7472

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Ankur Bakshi, MD

Age:

 36

Gender:

 Male

Languages: 

English

Education

Baylor College of Medicine:

 Residency

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:

 Fellowship

Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine:

 Medical School

Texas Heart Institute - Baylor College of Medicine:

 Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1932546074

Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

Ankur Bakshi, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ankur Bakshi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.