Hidden beneath pain: From kidney stone to cancer detection
A trip to urgent care led to the early detection of cancer and a life saved.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology
8010 Frost St.
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-939-6622
Fax: 858-939-6809
Monday
Tuesday
Thursday
Friday
As an oncologist, I believe it is a great honor and privilege to care for patients during the intense, life altering period that comes after a new cancer diagnosis, and to form lasting relationships with my patients and their family members during and after their cancer treatment. My patient care philosophy is rooted in educating patients about their disease and treatment options in order to empower them to make the best decision regarding their medical care. In my spare time, I enjoy cooking and baking, hiking, and visiting the world-class San Diego Zoo with my husband and son.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1679935639
Ann M. Moeller, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
5.0
300 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Oncologist was very accommodating. Very patient and understanding with what I am going through right now. Just a little relieved my CT scan looked ok so far! Thinking about my future differently now , still have teenager to guide..
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Moeller is very patient, kind and caring. She always listens, has clear and helpful answers.
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
I am so grateful for having doctor Moeller and her team , absolutely amazing people and caring.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr Moeller is very attentive, shows empathy and concern
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ann M. Moeller, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ann M. Moeller, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
A trip to urgent care led to the early detection of cancer and a life saved.
Megan Liscomb was 37 when she received a breast cancer diagnosis. She thanks her Sharp care team for helping her through her breast cancer journey.
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